Ayurveda-inspired beauty brand Indē Wild, which in March 2025 raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures, has recently received investment from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's investment platform WTF.

Founded by Diipa Büller-Khosla and her spouse Oleg Büller-Khosla, the investment follows the former's feature on Kamath's WTF podcast last year.

Who is Diipa Khosla? Diipa Buller-Khosla is an Indian-born fashion influencer, digital content creator and entrepreneur, according to reports. The co-founder of beauty brand indē wild, she was born in India and moved to the Netherlands as a teenager. She reportedly completed her schooling and earned a law degree from Utrecht University.

Post studies, she worked as an influencer marketer in Europe and over time established presence in the fashion and lifestyle content space through social media and digital campaigns.

She co-founded indē wild in 2021, and according to a press release, its mission is “to bring Indian beauty rituals to a global audience”. It is touted to be built around Ayurvedistry™ — which the company describes as blending Indian Ayurvedic heritage with modern clinical science for its products.

The brand's product portfolio spans haircare, skincare and lip care, with offerings including Champi Hair Oil, Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum, bond-repair shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products. Its lip care range includes the Dewy Lip Treatment. It also offers skincare products such as vitamin C and bakuchiol serums, eye concentrates, moisturisers and sunscreens. The brand has also expanded into hair and body fragrances with products such as Chandra and After Heat perfume mists.

It is present across markets in India, the United States and the United Kingdom, including 197 Sephora stores in the international markets.

According to a report by the Hindu, Buller-Khosla is a co-founder of Post For Change, which has collaborated with organisations such as UN Women on campaigns addressing gender equity and menstrual health.

Nikhil Kamath's investment: What we know Mint reported that the deal was finalised in October 2026, but the investment amount has not been disclosed. According to the company, Kamath's investment is part of its's wider funding round and comes as Indē Wild moves into the next phase of expansion, it added.

The company plans to introduce further innovations to its Moonlight Growth™ range through 2027 with now Kamath onboard.

Notably, this is the first time that Kamath is collaborating with a brand product line. “Not many Indian consumer brands have earned shelf space abroad on their own terms, instead of waiting for a global brand to do it for them. Being associated with the Moonlight Growth™ range felt like a more honest way to be part of what Diipa and Oleg are building than just writing a cheque,” he said in a statement.