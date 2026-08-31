Who is Dinesh Khara? Former SBI chief's name in focus as HDFC Bank hunts for next CEO

Dinesh Kumar Khara, former Chairman of State Bank of India, is in focus after HDFC Bank's MD & CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, announced he will not seek a new term when his tenure ends in October.

Jagdishan's decision has put succession at India's largest private-sector bank in the spotlight.

Advertisement

A CNBC-TV18 report, citing sources, suggested that Khara is in the running for the next HDFC Bank MD & CEO. LiveMint could not independently verify the news report.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Dinesh Kumar Khara and what role did he have in SBI? ⌵ Dinesh Kumar Khara is a veteran banker who served as the Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) from October 2020 to August 2024 and is known for his decisive leadership and successful digital transformation initiatives. 2 Why is Dinesh Khara being considered for the next CEO position at HDFC Bank? ⌵ Dinesh Khara is in consideration for the next CEO of HDFC Bank due to his extensive experience and proven track record in leading large banking institutions, especially after Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to seek a new term. 3 How did Dinesh Khara transform SBI during his tenure? ⌵ Dinesh Khara was instrumental in orchestrating the merger of SBI with its five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, as well as launching SBI’s digital banking platform, YONO, which significantly increased its user base. 4 What leadership qualities does Dinesh Khara emphasize? ⌵ Dinesh Khara emphasizes swift decision-making and believes that indecision can be more detrimental than making a wrong decision, advocating for a straightforward approach to leadership. 5 Should HDFC Bank consider external candidates for the CEO position? ⌵ HDFC Bank should consider both internal and external candidates due to regulatory requirements, which may enhance the selection process while ensuring they find the best fit for the leadership role.

The news outlet, citing sources, also said the board had approached Khara for the part-time chairman role, which he declined. This followed Atanu Chakraborty's exit in March and Rajiv Kumar's appointment as part-time Chairman.

“I have no clue about it and genuinely have no comment on the subject," Khara told CNBC-TV18.

A Reuters report, meanwhile, suggested that Kaizad Bharucha, Deputy Managing Director of HDFC Bank since 2023, is the frontrunner for the top post.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Bharucha's 15-year tenure as a full-time director will end in 2029, making his run to the top relatively short and potentially limiting his chances.

Advertisement

According to CNBC-TV18, HDFC Bank is also considering other SBI managing directors as possible candidates, given their experience in leading a large bank.

While there is no official word from HDFC Bank, here's a look at Khara's career — a name reportedly emerging as a contender for the top post.

Also Read | HDFC Bank CEO to step down at end of tenure in October

Who is Dinesh Kumar Khara? Dinesh Kumar Khara is a veteran banker who served as the Chairman of the country's largest public-sector lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), from 7 October 2020 to 28 August 2024.

Over a banking career spanning four decades, 65-year-old Khara built a reputation as a decisive leader, turnaround specialist, and key driver of SBI’s digital and structural transformation.

Khara joined SBI as a Probationary Officer (PO) in 1984, working across retail credit, deposit mobilization, branch management and international banking operations. He is widely credited with successfully orchestrating the landmark merger of SBI with its five associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank.

Advertisement

Khara served as Chief Executive of SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd (SBIMF) before being appointed Managing Director of SBI.

In 2019, he was appointed the Chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). During his tenure, he led negotiations following the COVID-19 outbreak, successfully lobbying the government for credit guarantees for small businesses and securing the RBI’s debt recast window for pandemic-hit borrowers.

Under his stewardship, SBI was instrumental in rallying a consortium of lenders to take control of and stabilize the capital-starved Yes Bank.

To streamline customer service across branch networks, Khara spearheaded the aggressive rollout of SBI’s flagship digital banking platform, YONO, expanding its user base past 27 million registered users.

Also Read | HDFC Bank share price rises 2% even as CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan resigns

Education and credentials Khara is a post-graduate in commerce and completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi. He is a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF).

Advertisement

Leadership philosophy Known for pushing back against bureaucratic delays, Khara has consistently emphasized swift, black-and-white decision-making:

“My biggest strength is decision-making. I don’t sit on papers. There is no grey area when it comes to decision-making. It’s either black or white. I must say Yes or No. One wrong decision is better than indecision any day, as the cost of indecision is too much,” Khara told Mint in 2017.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.