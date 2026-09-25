Who is Dinesh Pant? LIC MD takes voluntary retirement, moves to IRDAI

Who is Dinesh Pant? Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director Dinesh Pant has taken voluntary retirement from the country's largest life insurer, bringing an end to a career spanning more than three decades across insurance, actuarial science, investments and senior management.

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LIC said on Friday that the Government of India had approved Pant's voluntary retirement through a notification dated 24 September 2026.

The move follows the government's appointment of Pant as Whole-Time Member (Actuary) at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in June. His IRDAI appointment is for five years from the date he assumes charge, until he turns 65 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Who is Dinesh Pant? Education, early career Dinesh Pant's educational record includes schooling at Navayug School in New Delhi, where he completed Class 12 with an A grade. He subsequently pursued engineering before adding a Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) to his qualifications.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK and a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India. His professional specialisations include actuarial science and investments.

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Before joining LIC, Pant worked as a lecturer in civil engineering at Maharaja Surajmal Institute of Technology in New Delhi from June 1988 to January 1989. He then worked with the Government of India as a civil engineer from February to September 1989.

He joined LIC as a direct-recruit officer in September 1989.

Dinesh Pant's LIC career: From branch operations to investments At LIC, Dinesh Pant worked as an Assistant Administrative Officer before becoming a Branch Head and later moving into new business and actuarial functions.

His career took him through important LIC branches in Delhi and Rajasthan.

In 2002, after training at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Pant joined LIC's Investment Research team. His experience there covered debt, equity, restructuring, venture funds and project finance. He later took charge of the corporation's Treasury Desk.

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Dinesh Pant's Kenya stint & actuarial career at LIC

Dinesh Pant also spent more than five years in Kenya with Kenindia Assurance Company, where he served as General Manager for the life business.

He became Product Actuary in 2012 and subsequently worked as Secretary/Product Actuary. He was appointed Actuary and Senior Divisional Manager in 2017, followed by roles as Actuary and Chief (Actuarial) and Actuary and Chief In-charge (Actuarial).

Dinesh Pant became Executive Director (Actuarial) and Appointed Actuary in 2022. LIC's official profile says he had nearly five years of experience as Product Actuary and Actuary for International Operations before becoming Appointed Actuary in 2017.

Dinesh Pant and LIC IPO: Role in India's biggest insurance listing Dinesh Pant was part of LIC's key management team during the insurer's landmark public listing.

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As Appointed Actuary, he was involved in the planning and launch of LIC's mega IPO in 2022, according to the corporation's profile. His responsibilities also covered products, valuation and risk management.

He served as a permanent special invitee to LIC's board from 2017 and participated in committees including the Investment Committee, Risk Management Committee and With-Profit Committee.

Dinesh Pant actuarial background also gave him experience in areas including insurance-product strategy, valuation and risk management.

Dinesh Pant as LIC managing director The government appointed Dinesh Pant as LIC's managing director with effect from 1 June 2025. His appointment was originally set to run until his superannuation on 31 May 2027 or until further orders, whichever was earlier.

That tenure has now ended following the government's approval of his voluntary retirement.

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LIC's latest filing said Pant has also ceased to be chairperson of its Information Technology Strategy Committee and is no longer a member of the corporation's Executive Committee and Investment Committee.

LIC has not named his successor in the 25 September filing.

Why is Dinesh Pant joining IRDAI? The government appointed Dinesh Pant Member (Actuary) at IRDAI in June 2026, according to PTI report citing officials in the know. His actuarial and insurance-sector experience includes product development, valuation, investments, risk management and international insurance operations. The government had also appointed former New India Assurance chairperson-cum-managing director Girija Subramanian as an IRDAI member.

Dinesh Pant has previously worked with IRDAI on committees dealing with areas such as product regulations, index-linked products, investments and risk-based capital.

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LIC's profile also records his involvement with professional and regulatory bodies, including FICCI and the Pension Advisory Committee of PFRDA.

Dinesh Pant's other roles and directorships Alongside his LIC responsibilities, Pant has held positions and directorships connected with the wider financial and insurance ecosystem.

These include LIC Cards Services, LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, National Insurance Academy, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company, LIC (International) Bahrain, Bima Sugam India Federation, National Stock Exchange of India and LIC of Bangladesh.

He has also contributed to insurance education as a visiting faculty member at institutions including the National Insurance Academy and has developed course material for insurance professional bodies.