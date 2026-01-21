Subscribe

Who is Ganesh Lakshminarayanan? Tata Communications appoints industry veteran as new MD & CEO

Tata Communications appointed industry veteran Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the company's new MD and CEO. Here's what you need to know about the appointment and the veteran's decades-long career.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Jan 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of Tata Communications.
Tata Group's digital ecosystem service provider, Tata Communications, on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, disclosed that the board of directors have appointed industry veteran Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of the company, according to an exchange filing.

“The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 21 January 2026, has selected Ganesh Lakshminarayanan to be appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of Tata Communications Limited,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Lakshminarayanan's permanent appointment will be effective from a future date upon receiving the necessary regulatory approvals from the stock exchanges and the regulators.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

 
 
Tata GroupTata CommunicationsStock MarketNews
