Who is Ganesh Lakshminarayanan? Tata Communications appoints industry veteran as new MD & CEO

Tata Group's digital ecosystem service provider, Tata Communications, on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, disclosed that the board of directors have appointed industry veteran Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of the company, according to an exchange filing.

“The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today, i.e., 21 January 2026, has selected Ganesh Lakshminarayanan to be appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (Designate) of Tata Communications Limited,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Lakshminarayanan's permanent appointment will be effective from a future date upon receiving the necessary regulatory approvals from the stock exchanges and the regulators.