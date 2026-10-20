Who is Harish Bhat? Why the Tata veteran resigned from Trent's board and what he told Noel Tata

Harish Bhat, the non-executive and non-independent director at Trent, has resigned from his position, as per a stock exchange filing dated October 18. Bhat's resignation took effect on 17 October.

Why did Harish Bhatt resign In his resignation letter to Chairman Noel Tata, Harish Bhat revealed the reason behind his decision. He cited growing personal and professional commitments as the reason behind his decision.

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Bhat wrote in the letter, as per Business Standard, “I am writing this letter to communicate my decision to resign from the Board of Directors of Trent Ltd., due to my existing and growing professional and personal commitments.”

About Noel Tata In the same letter, Harish Bhatt also talked about Chairman Noel Tata. He expressed his pleasure in serving on the board of Trent Ltd over the years. He praised Noel Tata for his leadership as well.

“I have greatly admired your leadership, which has been instrumental in the rapid growth and transformation of the company,” Bhat added.

Furthermore, Bhat thanked the board for the opportunity to serve Trent.

Who is Harish Bhatt Harish Bhat serves as the Brand Custodian at Tata Sons, bringing over 35 years of leadership to the group since his joining as a Tata Administrative Service (TAS) officer in 1987.

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He was the Chairman of Tata Coffee Limited and was a part of the boards of several major group companies, including Trent Ltd, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd, Infiniti Retail Ltd, and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited. Throughout his extensive career as the company executive, Bhat has held several executive positions such as Managing Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd and Chief Operating Officer for both the telecom business and the Watches and Jewellery divisions of Titan Company Ltd.

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In the last two decades, he played a key role in major corporate strategies, including the group's jewellery business, playing a central role in the acquisition of Tetley, and the launch and growth of numerous Tata brands.

Mr Bhat graduated from both BITS Pilani and IIM Ahmedabad, where he bagged the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad Gold Medal in 1987. He also earned the British Government's Chevening Scholarship for young managers a decade later, followed by the BITS Pilani Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2017.

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Apart from his corporate duties, Bhat previously served as a member of the Consumer Insights Panel for the Government of Singapore’s Economic Development Board.

Mr Bhat is also an avid reader and a writer who regularly contributes articles to top national publications. He is the author of four published books, including his recent national bestseller, "#Tata Stories", which focused on 40 inspiring tales from the history of the Tata Group, as per the official website of the company.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.