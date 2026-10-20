Who is Harish Bhat? Why the Tata veteran resigned from Trent's board and what he told Noel Tata

Harish Bhat, the non-executive and non-independent director at Trent, has resigned from his position, as per a stock exchange filing dated October 18. Bhat's resignation took effect on 17 October.
In his resignation letter to Chairman Noel Tata, Harish Bhat revealed the reason behind his decision. He cited growing personal and professional commitments as the reason behind his decision.
Bhat wrote in the letter, as per Business Standard, “I am writing this letter to communicate my decision to resign from the Board of Directors of Trent Ltd., due to my existing and growing professional and personal commitments.”
In the same letter, Harish Bhatt also talked about Chairman Noel Tata. He expressed his pleasure in serving on the board of Trent Ltd over the years. He praised Noel Tata for his leadership as well.
“I have greatly admired your leadership, which has been instrumental in the rapid growth and transformation of the company,” Bhat added.
Furthermore, Bhat thanked the board for the opportunity to serve Trent.
Harish Bhat serves as the Brand Custodian at Tata Sons, bringing over 35 years of leadership to the group since his joining as a Tata Administrative Service (TAS) officer in 1987.
He was the Chairman of Tata Coffee Limited and was a part of the boards of several major group companies, including Trent Ltd, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd, Infiniti Retail Ltd, and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited. Throughout his extensive career as the company executive, Bhat has held several executive positions such as Managing Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd and Chief Operating Officer for both the telecom business and the Watches and Jewellery divisions of Titan Company Ltd.
In the last two decades, he played a key role in major corporate strategies, including the group's jewellery business, playing a central role in the acquisition of Tetley, and the launch and growth of numerous Tata brands.
Mr Bhat graduated from both BITS Pilani and IIM Ahmedabad, where he bagged the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad Gold Medal in 1987. He also earned the British Government's Chevening Scholarship for young managers a decade later, followed by the BITS Pilani Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2017.
Apart from his corporate duties, Bhat previously served as a member of the Consumer Insights Panel for the Government of Singapore’s Economic Development Board.
Mr Bhat is also an avid reader and a writer who regularly contributes articles to top national publications. He is the author of four published books, including his recent national bestseller, "#Tata Stories", which focused on 40 inspiring tales from the history of the Tata Group, as per the official website of the company.