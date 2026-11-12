Who is Harvey C Jones? NVIDIA appoints first-ever board chair as Jensen Huang resigns from board, CEO post

NVIDIA has appointed veteran technology executive and venture investor Harvey C Jones as the first-ever Chair of its Board of Directors, marking a significant change in the company's boardroom structure. The appointment comes as the US chipmaker announced a major leadership transition, with Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang stepping down with immediate effect and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress taking over as interim CEO.

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In a press release, NVIDIA said its board had appointed Jones to the newly created chairmanship position. The company also confirmed that it would begin searching for a permanent CEO, considering both internal and external candidates.

Who is Harvey C Jones? Harvey C Jones is an American technology entrepreneur, executive and investor who has spent over 30 years working across the technology and semiconductor industries.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Harvey C. Jones, NVIDIA’s first board chair? ⌵ Harvey C. Jones is an American technology entrepreneur, executive and investor with more than 30 years of experience in technology and semiconductors. He has served on NVIDIA’s board since 1993. 2 What experience does Harvey C. Jones bring to NVIDIA’s board chair role? ⌵ Jones has held senior leadership roles at Daisy Systems and Synopsys, including serving as Synopsys CEO and executive chairman. He also co-founded Tensilica and has been Managing Partner of Square Wave Ventures since 2004. 3 Why did NVIDIA appoint Harvey C. Jones as board chair? ⌵ NVIDIA’s board appointed Jones to a newly created chairmanship position. The article does not give a specific reason for selecting him. 4 How long has Harvey C. Jones been on NVIDIA’s board? ⌵ Jones joined NVIDIA’s board in 1993. The article describes him as one of its longest-serving board members. 5 What are Harvey C. Jones’s educational qualifications? ⌵ Jones holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Sciences from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in Management from MIT.

He has been the Managing Partner of Square Wave Ventures, a private investment firm, since 2004. His career includes leadership positions at technology companies such as Daisy Systems Corp. and Synopsys, along with co-founding technology ventures.

Jones joined NVIDIA's board in 1993, making him one of the longest-serving members of the company's board of directors.

Jones began his career as an entrepreneur in 1981 when he co-founded Daisy Systems Corp., a company specialising in computer-aided engineering. He subsequently served as its President and CEO until 1987.

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He later joined Synopsys Inc., a major electronic design automation company, where he held senior leadership positions between 1987 and 1998. Jones served as the company's CEO for seven years before becoming its Executive Chairman.

In 1997, he also co-founded Tensilica Inc., a privately held technology intellectual property company that developed and licensed high-performance embedded processing cores. He remained Chairman of its board from its establishment until its acquisition by Cadence Design Systems in 2013.

Jones holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Sciences from Georgetown University and a master's degree in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Jensen Huang's alleged affairs, China espionage concerns put spotlight on chipmaker Nvidia's former CEO Jensen Huang is facing growing scrutiny following reports of alleged extramarital affairs, including one involving a former senior executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed International who was suspected of having links to the Chinese government. The controversy has reportedly prompted Nvidia's board to examine Huang's future, while US authorities are also investigating allegations surrounding the former Megaspeed executive.

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According to AP, Nvidia's board had convened to discuss Huang's position following revelations about his alleged relationship with the former Megaspeed executive. The New York Times also reported on Wednesday that Huang had an affair with an Nvidia executive who reported directly to him.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of these reports)

The developments have brought renewed attention to potential national security concerns involving Nvidia's business ties and the movement of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

What did Megaspeed say about the allegations? In its first public response since the controversy emerged, Singapore-headquartered Megaspeed International said on Thursday that it takes its obligation to comply with US export control laws “extremely seriously".

The company's statement was signed by Chairman and CEO Tan Yong Pong, also known as James Tan, who said Megaspeed was willing to engage with American authorities.

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“Megaspeed is committed to working constructively and transparently with the U.S. government,” the statement said.

The company also confirmed that it had been cooperating with the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the agency responsible for enforcing national security-related restrictions on technology exports. It added that it was prepared to “cooperate fully with any other relevant U.S. government authority.”

Megaspeed further disclosed that it had engaged a US-based law firm to conduct a “comprehensive census” of its computer chips and assess whether its export-control procedures were being followed.

“Megaspeed welcomes appropriate government scrutiny and is committed to demonstrating through concrete actions that it operates responsibly, transparently, and in accordance with applicable U.S. laws,” the company said.

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Who is Alice Huang and what are the allegations? The New York Times identified the woman allegedly involved with Huang as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, who held a senior position at Megaspeed. She is not related to the Nvidia chief executive. Megaspeed's website prominently highlights its business partnership with Nvidia.

The Times had reported last month that US intelligence agencies discovered a close relationship between Huang and Alice Huang and concluded that she was passing information directly to Beijing.

The allegations have raised questions about whether sensitive corporate or national security information could have been exposed through the relationship. US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the FBI was investigating the matter.

Nvidia, however, has maintained that it had “no reason to believe” that either national security or its proprietary information had been compromised. The company said its internal inquiry would examine all available information.

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China has rejected allegations that it attempted to compromise Huang, who leads one of the world's most valuable companies.

What is the Megaspeed-Nvidia China chip controversy? Megaspeed had faced allegations last year that it was illegally shipping advanced Nvidia processors to China. The company denied the claims in December, saying there was “no evidence” of such exports. Singaporean authorities have also said they are investigating the allegations.

The controversy is particularly significant because Nvidia has become a major supplier of processors used to power artificial intelligence systems worldwide. Huang has also been lobbying the US government to ease restrictions on selling advanced Nvidia chips to China.

In January, Huang secured approval from Trump for Nvidia to sell its H200 AI chips to China, bringing the company's access to the Chinese market back into focus.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X