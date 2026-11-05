Who is Herjit Singh Bhalla? Dabur India appoints CEO as Whole-time Director for a five-year term from November 14

Dabur India has named its India business CEO, Herjit Singh Bhalla, as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director for a five-year tenure starting November 14 this year.

The appointment is part of a wider leadership reshuffle announced by the FMCG company, which also confirmed that its Global CEO and Whole-time Director, Mohit Malhotra, will leave the organisation after nearly three decades to pursue personal interests, according to PTI.

Bhalla's appointment is subject to regulatory clearances. He will retain responsibility for the company's India operations, leading its expansion plans, representing Dabur and implementing its strategic priorities in its key market, according to a regulatory filing.

Who is Herjit Singh Bhalla? Bhalla brings over 25 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, spanning brand development, market expansion and business growth across international markets.

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He took charge of DaburIndia and SAARC businesses as CEO earlier in 2026. Prior to joining the company, he held leadership roles at multinational firms such as Hershey, Unilever and METRO Cash & Carry India.

During his stint at Hershey, Bhalla held global leadership responsibilities, including the position of Vice President for Canada and Global Customers. His career at Unilever spanned more than 16 years, during which he worked in various roles in India and overseas. He also held senior operational positions at METRO Cash & Carry India.

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In terms of education, Bhalla earned an MBA from the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram, in 2000. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Delhi University in 1997.

Mohit Malhotra to exit Dabur on November 13 Malhotra will formally step down on November 13, 2026. Having started his career at Dabur as a Management Trainee more than three decades ago, he has been associated with the company's transformation from a business with revenue of around ₹250 crore into a multinational FMCG player generating more than ₹13,000 crore and operating in 100 countries.

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Following his departure, P D Narang, who is already a Whole-time Director, will continue to offer strategic direction to the group's businesses and supervise its international operations.

Dabur announces further board-level changes The company has also brought Gopal Krishna Jain onto its board as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a two-year term beginning December 31, 2026. The appointment will require shareholders' approval.

Romesh Sobti, currently an Independent Director, has been designated Lead Independent Director from January 1, 2027. He will succeed Mukesh Hari Butani, whose term in the position concludes in December.

A change has also been announced in the finance and compliance functions. Ashok Kumar Jain, who serves as Executive Vice President (Finance), Group Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, is set to retire on November 30.

Ankush Jain, Dabur's incumbent Chief Financial Officer, will take on the additional responsibility of Compliance Officer from December 1.

The company said shareholder consent for the relevant director appointments would be sought through a postal ballot.