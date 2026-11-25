Canara HSBC Life Insurance's founding team member Indu Swaroop is taking over as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the resignation of Tarun Rustagi, who stepped down from the position with effect from November 24, 2026.

The insurance company informed stock exchanges on November 25 that Rustagi had ceased to be its CFO, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) at the close of business hours on November 24.

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Rustagi had tendered his resignation on August 25, 2026, citing his decision to pursue growth opportunities outside the organisation.

Swaroop's appointment had earlier been approved by the company's board at a meeting held on November 12, following recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee. He was designated as a Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel.

Who is Indu Swaroop? Indu Swaroop is a founding member of Canara HSBC Life Insurance and has been associated with the company since 2008. Before his elevation as CFO, he served as its Financial Controller, supporting the CFO and overseeing several critical aspects of the company's finance function.

He brings more than 26 years of experience in finance, including extensive exposure to financial operations, regulatory compliance, taxation, treasury and banking operations.

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As Financial Controller, Swaroop was responsible for statutory audits, tax compliance, finance operations, risk control assessments and regulatory compliance relating to financial reporting.

He also played an important role in Canara HSBC Life Insurance's initial public offering (IPO), being part of the core working group that managed various aspects of the listing process and helped ensure its successful completion.

Over the years, Swaroop has held several positions within the company, including Head of Treasury and Banking Operations. Before joining Canara HSBC Life Insurance in 2008, he worked with Aviva Life Insurance.

What did Canara HSBC Life Insurance say about Indu Swaroop's appointment? Announcing Swaroop's elevation, Canara HSBC Life Insurance highlighted his institutional knowledge and contribution to strengthening the company's financial governance and internal control systems.

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The company said his experience in managing financial operations and involvement in key strategic milestones, including its IPO, made him well-positioned to lead the finance function.

In his new role, Swaroop will work closely with the leadership team to strengthen the company's financial and governance framework.

Commenting on the appointment, Anuj Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Canara HSBC Life Insurance, said the company had a preference for developing leadership talent internally and described Swaroop's elevation as a natural progression.

“Indu has been at the heart of our team since the Company’s inception and has played a key role in how we plan, report and manage capital, including during our IPO. We have always preferred to build leaders from within, and his elevation is a natural step in that direction,” Mathur said.

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He added that Swaroop had strengthened the company's financial governance and control environment, modernised its finance function and helped the organisation navigate growth with financial discipline.

What did Indu Swaroop say about his new role? Swaroop expressed gratitude to the board and the company for placing their confidence in him. He also highlighted his association of more than 18 years with Canara HSBC Life Insurance and his experience of working with its finance team.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen our financial foundations, create sustained value for our policyholders and shareholders, and support the Company in its next phase of growth,” he said.

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