Jaan Tallinn, the billionaire-making bet behind Skype, has spent years warning that artificial intelligence could pose an existential threat to humanity. Now, the technology he once backed partly to make AI safer could bring him a fortune. The Skype co-founder is poised to emerge as one of the biggest potential winners from Anthropic’s planned stock market debut, with his early investment potentially worth tens of billions of dollars.

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According to CNBC, Jaan Tallinn, an Estonian billionaire, led Anthropic’s $124 million Series A five years ago, well before the company’s Claude chatbot was released. With Anthropic preparing to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, his early bet could deliver an extraordinary return.

Who is Jaan Tallinn? From Skype co-founder to early Anthropic investor Jaan Tallinn is best known as one of the co-founders of Skype, the internet calling service that transformed how people communicated across borders.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Jaan Tallinn and what is his connection to Anthropic? ⌵ Jaan Tallinn is an Estonian billionaire and Skype co-founder who led Anthropic’s $124 million Series A round. He invested before the company released its Claude chatbot. 2 Why did Jaan Tallinn invest in Anthropic? ⌵ Tallinn was concerned about the long-term risks of advanced AI. He viewed backing a company that put AI safety at the centre of its work as one way to help manage those risks. 3 What has Jaan Tallinn said about AI and humanity’s survival? ⌵ In a 2020 conversation with CNBC, Tallinn estimated that humanity faced a one-in-six chance of not surviving the century. His assessment drew on work by Oxford professor Toby Ord. 4 How much could Jaan Tallinn make from Anthropic’s IPO? ⌵ His potential proceeds could reach tens of billions of dollars, but his exact stake has not been disclosed. The amount would depend on dilution from later funding rounds and whether he sold any shares. 5 Is Jaan Tallinn one of Anthropic’s founders? ⌵ No. Tallinn was an early investor, not one of Anthropic’s co-founders. He backed the company’s Series A round before Claude was released.

But his interests have extended well beyond technology businesses. Over the years, he has become a prominent voice in the movement concerned about the long-term risks posed by artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

His involvement with Anthropic came through networks of donors and technology thinkers who shared concerns about the potential dangers of advanced AI.

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Tallinn and Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei moved in overlapping circles within effective altruism, a movement that uses evidence and research to identify ways of doing the greatest good.

For Tallinn, investing in an AI company that placed safety at the centre of its work was seen as one way to help keep the technology's risks under control.

Jaan Tallinn's warning: Humanity faces a one-in-six chance of extinction Tallinn's concerns about AI are not new. In a 2020 conversation with CNBC, he estimated that humanity faced a one-in-six chance of failing to survive the century.

His assessment drew on the work of Toby Ord, an Oxford professor who examined existential threats to humanity in his book The Precipice.

Tallinn has also helped establish organisations dedicated to studying and reducing such risks. He was among those involved in founding the Cambridge Centre for the Study of Existential Risk and the Future of Life Institute.

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The latter organisation became particularly prominent in 2023 when it published an open letter calling for a pause in the development of giant AI experiments.

How much could Jaan Tallinn make from Anthropic's $1.4 trillion IPO? Tallinn's exact stake in Anthropic has not been disclosed. However, the company's expected valuation could make his early investment exceptionally lucrative.

Anthropic is expected to price its IPO at or above the top of its proposed $70 to $78 range. At the upper end, the company would carry a fully diluted valuation of around $1.4 trillion.

Also Read | The seven Anthropic founders who are about to become multibillionaires

That would put it significantly above its most recent private funding valuation of $965 billion, according to CNBC.

Jaan Tallinn's potential proceeds could run into tens of billions of dollars. The actual amount, however, will depend on how much his ownership was diluted by subsequent funding rounds and whether he sold any of his shares along the way.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.