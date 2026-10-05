Who is Jacob Coxon? Former Anthropic researcher to testify at New York City AI hearing today

Ex-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon will be testifying at a New York City hearing on artificial intelligence, as per Bloomberg News. According to the report, Coxon is testifying at the request of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin. Menin has asked the AI whistleblower to speak out as local lawmakers consider new bills designed to create safety rules for artificial intelligence technology.

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OpenAI, Anthropic to attend New York City AI hearing The hearing will also be attended by executives of OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Coxon left Anthropic last month. He hit headlines across the globe after warning that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade". He further accused his former employer and OpenAI of "gambling with our lives."

Coxon is the son of a professor of medieval German literature. As a high schooler, he was selected for the International Mathematical Olympiad's UK team. He won a silver medal in 2016 and a bronze the following year.

Who is Jacob Coxon? Jacob Coxon is the son of a medieval German literature professor. In high school, he joined the International Mathematical Olympiad UK. in 2016, Coxon won a silver and a bronze in 2017.

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Coxon completed his studies at Cambridge in math. He graduated in 2020 when OpenAI's GPT-3 was launched.

"GPT-3 was really the 'wow' moment," Coxon once told The Wall Street Journal.

Coxon worked at commodity training before moving to Silicon Valley, as per the WSJ.

OpenAI stint In 2023, Jacob Coxon joined OpenAI in 2023. In the company, he specialised in pre-training. His role reportedly involved feeding AI models with massive amounts of text, images, and code before being given any specific tasks.

Will DePue, his former colleague, called Coxon a "normal researcher".

Over time, Coxon said that he grew worried about superintelligence. He believed that it could go beyond human control. He thought that government intervention could take place during the development phase, if required.

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Coxon said that he kept up with AI's progress in math as the models went on to develop faster than his expectations.

Also Read | DeepSeek narrows AI gap with US rivals to 3%, challenging US dominance

Joined and left Anthropic In May, Coxon switched to Anthropic. Reportedly, he believed that his new company was more transparent about AI safety than OpenAI.

However, incidents like the Hugging Face attack at OpenAI took things in a different direction.

Coxon said that he shared his concerns with the bosses at Anthropic. He also considered working on AI safety under a new role. However, he decided to quit the company in the end. "Even working on safety at Anthropic felt like being complicit in the race," he shared.

Before his departure, Coxon said that he met with Kokotajlo, his ex-colleague from the OpenAI safety team, who is reportedly working as an AI-safety researcher. Reportedly, Kokotajlo told the 27-year-old that his decision to quit the job was the right one.

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After Coxon quit, he openly talked about the dangers of AI

His comments sparked a debate on the internet with fears of a possible AI-driven apocalypse in the future.

Since then, Coxon has continued to warn about AI. He said that trying to build super-intelligent AI can be the same as summoning an alien species. He claimed that even researchers cannot fully control such intelligent AI.

“I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below,” he posted on X.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.