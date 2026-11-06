Who is Jasleen Kaur? Bata India's new Marketing Head is IIT Delhi graduate, Columbia alumna and published poet

Footwear giant Bata India Limited promoted Jasleen Kaur G to Head of Marketing. Jasleen announced her transition to the leadership role in a LinkedIn post, writing, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Marketing at Bata India Limited!"

Who is Jasleen Kaur? Jasleen Kaur G is the new Head of Marketing at Bata India Limited.

She started her career as a journalism intern, where she says she interviewed celebrities such as Mandira Bedi, Shiney Ahuja, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and Soha Ali Khan. Later, she moved into the roles of brand and digital marketing.

Prior to her elevation, Jasleen served as Head, Category Marketing & PR at Bata India, starting in October 2024, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In this role, she led brand management and marketing strategies across a diverse portfolio of brands, including Bata, Hush Puppies, Scholl, Bubble Gummers, Nine West, Power, Floatz and North Star.

Jasleen founded 'Indiawood Global' in early 2023. Describing her role as the founder, she says on LinkedIn. “Waking up every day to wrestle uncertainty and choosing courage over comfort; building in silence, bleeding in private, and still betting on yourself. Because there’s nothing greater than saying, “I can do this for myself” and everyone owes themselves at least one shot at entrepreneurship.”

Her extensive career in fashion, retail, and luxury brand marketing includes a tenure as Assistant Vice President—Marketing at Reliance Brands Limited, where she managed marketing and PR for international brands such as Hugo Boss, Mothercare and Hamleys.

She also spent over seven years at Benetton Group as Head of Marketing, Public Relations & Sustainability across the Indian subcontinent, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Her earlier career features digital marketing and communications roles at Canon India and India Infrastructure Publishing.

She also wrote a poetry collection, Ginger and Honey.

She has spoken at various college events and festivals, including IIT Delhi, TAPMI, Delhi University and the English Olympiad.

Jasleen Kaur's education She graduated from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, 2006 - 2009 batch, where she studied BA (H) English Literature. She pursued MA English (2009-2011) at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Kaur is also an alumna of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, where she studied Management Training in Brand Management and Digital Marketing.

She later attended Columbia University to pursue a course in Executive Education in Sustainable Development. The course spanned topics such as Human Rights, Human Development, Climate Change, Sustainable Cities, Biodiversity, SDGs, MDGs and Economic Development.