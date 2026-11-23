Jay Chaudhry, the founder and chief executive of cloud security company Zscaler, is set to reach a major milestone as CrowdStrike moves to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $43.9 billion, according to AP.

The proposed acquisition, announced on Monday, November 23, will bring together two major cybersecurity players at a time when businesses are increasingly concerned about cyberattacks and the security risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for every Zscaler share they own. The transaction represents a premium of approximately 34% over Zscaler's closing share price on November 20.

Following the acquisition, CrowdStrike shareholders are expected to own approximately 84.1% of the combined company, while existing Zscaler investors will hold the remaining 15.9%. The transaction is expected to expand CrowdStrike's addressable market by over $185 billion by 2029.

Who is Jay Chaudhry? Jay Chaudhry is an Indian-origin entrepreneur and the founder, chairman and chief executive of Zscaler, a California-based cybersecurity company specialising in cloud-based security and Zero Trust architecture.

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Born in Himachal Pradesh, Chaudhry studied electronics engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi. He subsequently moved to the United States for higher education, earning a master's degree in computer engineering, another in industrial engineering and an MBA in marketing from the University of Cincinnati. He also completed an executive management programme at Harvard Business School.

Before establishing Zscaler in 2007, Chaudhry founded several technology ventures, including SecureIT, AirDefense, CipherTrust and CoreHarbor. These businesses were subsequently acquired by larger companies. He built Zscaler around the idea that organisations needed a different approach to protecting users and applications as businesses increasingly moved their operations to the internet and cloud.

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The company went public in 2018 and developed a cloud-delivered security platform used by enterprises to protect their networks, applications and data.

What did Jay Chaudhry say about the CrowdStrike deal? Chaudhry said the acquisition would help Zscaler expand its Zero Trust security approach as companies increasingly adopt AI-powered systems.

"In the AI era, Zero Trust security has become non-negotiable, and AI agents are rapidly becoming the new weakest link," he said.

He added that the agreement would accelerate the company's ability to bring its security technology to a wider customer base and help businesses adopt AI more safely.

CrowdStrike chief executive and founder George Kurtz also highlighted the changing nature of cybersecurity threats.

"Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in," Kurtz stated.

Why are CrowdStrike and Zscaler combining? The two companies operate in complementary areas of cybersecurity. CrowdStrike primarily focuses on endpoint protection, securing devices such as laptops, desktops and mobile phones against cyber threats. Zscaler, meanwhile, specialises in cloud-based network protection and Zero Trust security, which verifies users and devices before granting access to applications and resources.

The companies already have a business partnership involving more than 2,000 shared customers and 16 product integrations.

The acquisition is expected to bring their technologies together under CrowdStrike's Falcon platform.

The deal comes amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence could make cyberattacks faster and easier by helping malicious actors identify software vulnerabilities and automate intrusion attempts.