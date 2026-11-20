Jay Mehta, the businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, is in the spotlight after reportedly agreeing to sell half of his stake in Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to US-based investment management firm Ares Management for approximately $400 million.

Advertisement

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Mehta is set to offload a 22.5% stake in the three-time IPL champions, out of his existing 45% holding.

The proposed all-cash transaction values KKR at approximately $1.78 billion (around ₹16,634 crore).

The deal is nearing completion but requires formal approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Who is Jay Mehta? Jay Mahendra Mehta is an Indian businessman who heads the Indian operations of the Mehta Group, a multinational family-owned business headquartered in Mumbai.

He is married to actor Juhi Chawla, with whom he has two children.

Mehta is the grandson of industrialist Nanji Kalidas Mehta, who established the Mehta Group.

The conglomerate has business interests spanning several sectors, including cement and building materials, packaging, sugar, horticulture, engineering, electrical cables, agrochemicals and financial services.

Advertisement

According to Columbia University's engineering school, Mehta serves as group director of Indian operations at the Mehta Group. He is also executive vice-chairman of Saurashtra Cement Ltd and Gujarat Sidhee Cement Ltd, both part of the business group.

Mehta graduated from Columbia University in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering. He subsequently completed an MBA from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1991.

Also Read | KKR eyes multiple, independent green assets in India

What is Jay Mehta's stake in KKR? Mehta is one of the key stakeholders of Kolkata Knight Riders, which he co-owns with his wife Juhi Chawla and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The promoters acquired the franchise in 2007, when the BCCI put the first eight IPL teams up for sale. They established Kolkata Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd to own and operate the team.

Advertisement

According to Cricbuzz, Mehta currently holds a 45% stake in the franchise, while Shah Rukh Khan holds the majority 55% stake.

Also Read | KKR picks up minority stake in Gentari’s India renewables business

The proposed transaction will see Mehta sell half of his existing holding, transferring 22.5% to Ares Management.

KKR has won three IPL titles, in 2012, 2014 and 2024, and finished as runners-up in 2021.

What is the $400 million KKR deal? Ares Management, the prospective investor, is a US-based investment management firm with interests in global sports properties, including Premier League club Chelsea FC and NFL franchise Miami Dolphins. It also co-owns Trent Rockets, a team competing in England's The Hundred.

The reported $400 million transaction implies a valuation of approximately $1.78 billion for KKR, in line with Sportico's estimated valuation of $1.738 billion.

Advertisement

However, the deal is subject to BCCI approval and due diligence on the incoming investor. The cricket board is also entitled to 5% of the transaction value, which would amount to approximately $20 million (nearly ₹200 crore), according to Cricbuzz.

If completed, the transaction would bring another major international investment firm into the IPL while reducing Mehta's holding in one of the league's most successful franchises.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.