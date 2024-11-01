Who is Jay Parikh? Meet Microsoft’s new senior executive who kept Facebook data centers humming

  • Microsoft has hired Jay Parikh, former global head of engineering at Meta, to join its senior leadership team, reporting to Satya Nadella.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Nov 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Jay Parikh will join Microsoft's senior executive team.
Jay Parikh will join Microsoft’s senior executive team.

Microsoft Corp has hired senior engineer Jay Parikh for a senior executive role. Parikh will report directly to Satya Nadella and join the senior leadership team as a member.

“With that context, I’m excited to share that Jay Parikh is joining Microsoft as a member of the senior leadership team (SLT), reporting to me,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in a blog.

Jay Parikh's previous roles 

Jay Parikh was previously the global head of engineering at Meta (formerly known as Facebook). He joined Facebook in 2009 and has worked on technical infrastructure and data centre projects.

Also Read | Meta and Microsoft: AI’s spending champs won’t be tapping the brakes

Parikh also served as CEO of Lacework, a cloud security company. However, Microsoft has not revealed many details on Parikh’s new role.

“He has an impressive track record, with a unique combination of experiences building and scaling technical teams that serve both commercial customers and consumers,” Nadella said.

Parikh has headed several technical projects, including Meta’s initiative in subsea cables and the Aquila drone project. The subsea cables initiative invests in fibre-optic cables that connect two or more points on the ocean floor.

Also Read | Microsoft global outage: Satya Nadella reacts to disruption, ‘We are aware and…’

Meta’s Aquila drone project was an experimental solar-powered drone developed to be used as an atmospheric satellite. It aimed to provide internet access to remote areas. However, the project failed reportedly due to a strong wind and faulty software.

He has vast experience in Akamai and Ning and connections in start-ups and the VC landscape.

Also Read | Microsoft earnings show AI is bolstering demand for cloud services

“His deep connections across the start-up and VC ecosystems, coupled with his leadership roles at Akamai and Ning, will bring a valuable perspective to Microsoft,” he said.

“Over the years I’ve known Jay, I’ve admired him as a technology leader and respected engineer with a deep commitment to driving innovation and striving for operational excellence,” Nadella said.

According to a Bloomberg report, Microsoft is currently struggling to bring data centres online to meet demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleWho is Jay Parikh? Meet Microsoft’s new senior executive who kept Facebook data centers humming

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.00
    06:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.35 (0.91%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.80
    06:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.1 (1.47%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.95
    06:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.7 (0.93%)

    Tata Motors share price

    845.50
    06:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    11.4 (1.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,269.75
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    57.4 (4.73%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    3,000.15
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    125.55 (4.37%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    636.20
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    10.1 (1.61%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.10
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    12.6 (0.96%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,565.45
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -46.8 (-2.9%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,249.90
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -22.45 (-1.76%)

    Sun TV Network share price

    743.00
    06:12 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -9.6 (-1.28%)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance share price

    164.45
    03:51 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.75 (-1.05%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,257.00
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    83.95 (7.16%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    283.80
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    15.4 (5.74%)

    PCBL share price

    433.65
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    22.85 (5.56%)

    NCC share price

    313.50
    06:13 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    14.9 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.