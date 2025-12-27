Who is Jayshree Ullal? Indian-origin billionaire tops Hurun India Rich List 2025 — Here's what you should know

Who is Jayshree Ullal? An Indian-origin British-born billionaire topped the Hurun India Rich List 2025, surpassing other big tech Indian-origin leaders this year. Here's what you need to know about the software services firm chief. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Dec 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Jayshree Ullal, the CEO and President of Arista Networks, ranked as the richest India-origin leader in the tech sector as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025.
Jayshree Ullal, the CEO and President of Arista Networks, ranked as the richest India-origin leader in the tech sector as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Hurun India, in its latest rich list for the year 2025, awarded Jayshree Ullal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Arista Networks, the top rank among other Indian-origin leaders in the world, according to the official data.

With this Hurun India Rich List 2025 achievement, Jayshree Ullal has successfully surpassed big tech Indian-origin leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella to now hold the top rank among the wealthiest executives in the technology sector.

Also Read | Top 5 First-Generation Women Wealth Creators. Hint it's not Indra K Nooyi

Who is Jayshree Ullal?

Jayshree Ullal is an Indian-origin British-born billionaire businesswoman who has been heading the software services firm, Arista Networks, for the past 17 years.

Earlier this year, 63-year-old Jayshree Ullal, ranked second among the top five first-generation women wealth creators, as per the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025. Ullal is based out of Santa Clara, California, where she runs the cloud networking company, which designs and sells multiple software products.

According to her LinkedIn data, Jayshree Ullal did her Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from San Francisco State University in the United States.

Also Read | What is Ellison's net worth amid his guarantee to back Paramount bid for Warner?

Later, she also completed her Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University in 1986, and also received an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering in the year 2025. Jayshree Ullal completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus & Mary in New Delhi.

Ullal joined Arista Networks in September 2008 and is still serving in the company as its CEO. The company is a cloud networking firm which provides high-performance and software-driven switches along with solutions for large data centres, cloud service providers, and enterprise campus environments.

Before joining Arista, Ullal worked in Cisco Systems, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), and Fairchild Semiconductor.

Jayshree Ullal's net worth

According to the net worth data collected from Forbes, Jayshree Ullal's net worth stands at $5.7 billion as of 27 December 2025. Ullal's net worth recently recorded a $34 million rise as of the date. Currently, she ranks as the 713th richest person in the world based on net worth.

Also Read | Hurun India 2025 self-made billionaires list: Who made the top 10

While Indian-origin big tech leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's networth stood at $1.1 billion, recently marking a $250,000 drop as per the data collected on 27 December 2025.

The Forbes data also showed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a net worth of $1.5 billion as of the date. The billionaire's net worth took a $2 billion hit as of 27 December 2025.

The data also showed that Ullal's net worth has skyrocketed since 2020, on the backdrop of the booming artificial intelligence (AI) and software services sector. Jayshree Ullal owns nearly 3% of Arista Networks shares, which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Arista Networks stock closed 0.82% higher at $131.84 after Friday's US stock market session, compared to the previous stock market close, according to MarketWatch data. The company's shares have given investors 630% returns on their investment over the last five-year period on Wall Street.

Hurun IndiaNet Worth
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesPeopleWho is Jayshree Ullal? Indian-origin billionaire tops Hurun India Rich List 2025 — Here's what you should know
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.