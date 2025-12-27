Who is Jayshree Ullal? Indian-origin billionaire tops Hurun India Rich List 2025 — Here's what you should know

Hurun India, in its latest rich list for the year 2025, awarded Jayshree Ullal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President of Arista Networks, the top rank among other Indian-origin leaders in the world, according to the official data.

With this Hurun India Rich List 2025 achievement, Jayshree Ullal has successfully surpassed big tech Indian-origin leaders like Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella to now hold the top rank among the wealthiest executives in the technology sector.

Who is Jayshree Ullal? Jayshree Ullal is an Indian-origin British-born billionaire businesswoman who has been heading the software services firm, Arista Networks, for the past 17 years.

Earlier this year, 63-year-old Jayshree Ullal, ranked second among the top five first-generation women wealth creators, as per the Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List 2025. Ullal is based out of Santa Clara, California, where she runs the cloud networking company, which designs and sells multiple software products.

According to her LinkedIn data, Jayshree Ullal did her Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from San Francisco State University in the United States.

Later, she also completed her Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University in 1986, and also received an Honorary Doctorate in Engineering in the year 2025. Jayshree Ullal completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus & Mary in New Delhi.

Ullal joined Arista Networks in September 2008 and is still serving in the company as its CEO. The company is a cloud networking firm which provides high-performance and software-driven switches along with solutions for large data centres, cloud service providers, and enterprise campus environments.

Before joining Arista, Ullal worked in Cisco Systems, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), and Fairchild Semiconductor.

Jayshree Ullal's net worth According to the net worth data collected from Forbes, Jayshree Ullal's net worth stands at $5.7 billion as of 27 December 2025. Ullal's net worth recently recorded a $34 million rise as of the date. Currently, she ranks as the 713th richest person in the world based on net worth.

While Indian-origin big tech leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's networth stood at $1.1 billion, recently marking a $250,000 drop as per the data collected on 27 December 2025.

The Forbes data also showed that Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a net worth of $1.5 billion as of the date. The billionaire's net worth took a $2 billion hit as of 27 December 2025.

The data also showed that Ullal's net worth has skyrocketed since 2020, on the backdrop of the booming artificial intelligence (AI) and software services sector. Jayshree Ullal owns nearly 3% of Arista Networks shares, which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange.