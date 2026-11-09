Who is Jensen Huang’s wife? Meet Lori Huang - What is her net worth, education and how did the couple meet?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is making headlines for the wrong reasons as he admits to adultery amid US media reports that the tech billionaire was involved in an affair with a Singapore-based business executive who turned out to be a Chinese spy.

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After initially claiming that his relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a data centre company based in Singapore, was "completely normal and not unusual," the Nvidia CEO, in a letter to employees, admitted that he “was unfaithful to his wife.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Lori Huang, Jensen Huang’s wife? ⌵ Lori Huang, born Lori Mills, has been married to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang since 1985. They have two children, Spencer and Madison, and she has largely kept a low profile. 2 How did Jensen Huang and Lori Huang meet? ⌵ They met while studying engineering at Oregon State University. Jensen later recalled asking Lori to work on homework with him every Sunday. 3 What did Lori Huang study, and what was her career? ⌵ Lori earned an electrical engineering degree in 1985. She reportedly worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard before turning to philanthropy. 4 What is Lori Huang’s net worth? ⌵ There is no public record of Lori Huang’s individual net worth. The article says her wealth is tied to Jensen Huang’s, which is largely driven by Nvidia stock. 5 What does the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation do? ⌵ The foundation is the family’s philanthropic arm and was founded in 2007. Based in Palo Alto, California, it owns 69 million Nvidia shares.

Also Read | Nvidia launches investigation into CEO over affair with alleged Chinese spy

The entire episode has also shed light on Huang’s family, which, unlike most of their billionaire peers, has largely remained away from the limelight.

Who is Lori Huang? Lori Huang, whose birth name is Lori Mills, has been married to Jensen Huang since 1985 and shares two children, Spencer and Madison. They met while they were both studying engineering at Oregon State University.

Lori, who completed her electrical engineering degree in 1985, reportedly worked as an electrical engineer at Hewlett-Packard before transitioning into philanthropy.

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“I was the youngest kid in school, in class. There were 250 students and 3 girls,” Jensen said in an interview at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. “I walked up to her and I said, ‘do you want to see my homework?’” He added: “If you do homework with me every Sunday, I promise you, you will get straight As.”

Jensen, who was 17 years old when he first met 19-year-old Lori, reportedly told her that he would be a CEO by the time he turned 30.

Nvidia was founded in 1993, and while Jensen has always remained in the public eye, Lori maintained a deeply private and low-profile life.

Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation She has mostly limited her activities to the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the family, which was founded in 2007. The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation is based in Palo Alto, California, and owns 69 million shares of Nvidia stock.

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There is no public record of Lori’s net worth, as her wealth is tied to that of Jensen Huang, whose net worth is estimated at roughly $170 billion to $195 billion, driven largely by Nvidia's stock.

What happens if they split @eth_apple, an X account, noted that since NVIDIA was founded after their marriage, there would have been no specific prenuptial agreement at the time of their wedding.

Under California law, marital assets may be subject to a 50/50 split in the event of a divorce, which would mean that Lori could walk away with well over $80 billion in settlements if the couple splits over Huang’s affair.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.