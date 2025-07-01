Who is Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave? Former Lockheed Martin CEO appointed as Boeing Co.'s new Chief Financial Officer

The US-based aircraft manufacturer, Boeing Co., on Monday, 30 June 2025, announced that the company has appointed Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to an official announcement.

Also Read | CCI to probe Asian Paints over alleged abuse of market dominance

Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave will be taking over from the current CFO of the company, Brian West. Malave has also been elected as one of the executive vice presidents of the company. West will become a senior advisor to Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg.

Malave will lead the company's financial strategy, reporting, long-range business planning, investor relations, treasury, controller and audit operations, as well as Enterprise Services, which includes global real estate and facilities, according to the official release. He will report directly to the CEO, Kelly Ortberg, and serve on the company's Executive Council.

Also Read | Shadowfax Technologies files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹2,500 crore via IPO

Who is Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave? Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave is an aviation industry veteran executive who has worked with multiple corporations over the years.

Malave started his career as a Compliance Analyst for the US Department of Labor in 1991. He eventually moved on after spending five years at United Technologies Corporation as a Diversity Manager in 1997.

After a brief stint of nine months, Malave joined the aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney as a Senior Accountant in October 1997. Rising through the ranks, he became the Finance Director of Commercial Engines Programs by 2008.

After working for many corporations for over 13 years, Malave joined the defence equipment and aircraft maker, Lockheed Martin, as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2022. According to his LinkedIn profile, Jay Malave has completed 3 years and 4 months in the company.

Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave's Education Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave's educational background shows that the executive holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Statistics from the University of Connecticut in 1991.