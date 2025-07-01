Subscribe

Who is Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave? Former Lockheed Martin CEO appointed as Boeing Co.'s new Chief Financial Officer

Boeing Co. on Monday appointed Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), taking over the role from Brian West. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Jul 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Boeing Co. appointed Jesus 'Jay' Malave as the new company CFO, effective 15 August 2025.
Boeing Co. appointed Jesus 'Jay' Malave as the new company CFO, effective 15 August 2025. (REUTERS)

The US-based aircraft manufacturer, Boeing Co., on Monday, 30 June 2025, announced that the company has appointed Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to an official announcement. 

Advertisement
Also Read | CCI to probe Asian Paints over alleged abuse of market dominance

Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave will be taking over from the current CFO of the company, Brian West. Malave has also been elected as one of the executive vice presidents of the company. West will become a senior advisor to Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg.

Malave will lead the company's financial strategy, reporting, long-range business planning, investor relations, treasury, controller and audit operations, as well as Enterprise Services, which includes global real estate and facilities, according to the official release. He will report directly to the CEO, Kelly Ortberg, and serve on the company's Executive Council. 

Also Read | Shadowfax Technologies files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹2,500 crore via IPO

Who is Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave?

Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave is an aviation industry veteran executive who has worked with multiple corporations over the years.

Advertisement

Malave started his career as a Compliance Analyst for the US Department of Labor in 1991. He eventually moved on after spending five years at United Technologies Corporation as a Diversity Manager in 1997.

After a brief stint of nine months, Malave joined the aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney as a Senior Accountant in October 1997. Rising through the ranks, he became the Finance Director of Commercial Engines Programs by 2008. 

Also Read | Watch: Boeing 737 narrowly avoids crash after landing as plane tilts, skids

After working for many corporations for over 13 years, Malave joined the defence equipment and aircraft maker, Lockheed Martin, as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2022. According to his LinkedIn profile, Jay Malave has completed 3 years and 4 months in the company.

Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave's Education

Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave's educational background shows that the executive holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics/Statistics from the University of Connecticut in 1991.

Advertisement

The incoming Boeing CFO also earned his Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Hartford in 1998, and he also holds a Juris Doctor (JD) degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, according to the LinkedIn data.

 
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleWho is Jesus ‘Jay’ Malave? Former Lockheed Martin CEO appointed as Boeing Co.'s new Chief Financial Officer
Read Next Story