Jimmy Naval Tata, the younger brother of the late Ratan Tata, has backed the listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, a move his half-brother and Chairman of Tata Trusts, Noel Tata, has vehemently opposed.

Who is Jimmy Naval Tata? 85-year-old Jimmy Naval Tata is the son of Naval Tata and his first wife, Sooni Commissariat, while Noel Tata is the son of Naval Tata and his second wife, Simone Dunoyer.

Unlike his siblings, Ratan Tata and Noel Tata, Jimmy Tata has largely stayed away from the limelight. Jimmy owns around 0.81 per cent of Tata Sons, making him the holding company's second-largest individual shareholder. While there are no official public records, Jimmy Tata’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹9462 crore.

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Jimmy Tata has served as a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust since 1989 and is currently the oldest trustee of the Tata Trusts. He is also a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and the Sarvajanik Seva Trust.

Like Ratan Tata, Jimmy Tata too has remained unmarried, and the brothers had shared a close bond.

In 2023, Ratan Tata had shared a childhood photo of the two brothers on social media, with a caption reading: “Those were happy days. Nothing came between us.”

Following Ratan Tata’s death, Jimmy Tata received a share in the family's Juhu property under Ratan Tata's will, along with select jewellery and silver artefacts.

What Jimmy Tata said about Tata Sons listing As the Tata Sons board remains divided over the holding company’s listing as mandated by the RBI, Jimmy Tata has come out in favour of taking it public.

Jimmy Tata also accused Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata of seeking to consolidate family control over the charitable institutions and, through them, Tata Sons, describing the developments as a potential "back-door takeover" of the conglomerate's holding company.

Jimmy also alleged that the induction of multiple members of the chairman's family into the trusts was inconsistent with the intentions of their founders, who had established the institutions to serve the public rather than function as private family vehicles.

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"What has transpired in recent times is that the trusts are being filled with family members of the present Tata Trusts Chairman, thereby securing a degree of control over Tata Sons that was never the settlers' intention," he said.

"It is entirely inappropriate for more than one family member to serve on a given trust; doing so effectively confers ownership rights over the trusts' significant shareholding in Tata Sons at no consideration whatsoever."

On Tata Trusts Jimmy further argued that the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) - two principal charitable trusts that together hold 51.54 per cent of Tata Sons - were established through the wills and deeds of their respective founders, who had no children and bequeathed their wealth and properties to create institutions for public benefit.