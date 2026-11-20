Jon McCormack, the head of camera and photo software at Apple Inc., retired after more than eight years at the Cupertino giant, according to a Bloomberg report. McCormack was responsible for the Camera and Photos apps and the underlying technology that determines how users capture, view and edit their pictures and video. Reportedly, Apple has not named his successor, and his deputies are assuming his responsibilities.

Advertisement

McCormack's departure is significant because the camera is one of the top selling points of an iPhone, and he played an important role in developing the photography and video features we see today.

His work covered several camera upgrades across recent iPhone models. These included the new front camera on the iPhone 17 and the variable-aperture system on the iPhone 18 Pro models, which lets users adjust the light and background blur, according to Bloomberg. Apple also added professional features and customisation options to its Camera app.

From Australia's Outback to Apple Inc Jon McCormack is an accomplished photographer who grew up on a sheep and cattle station in western Queensland, Australia. His childhood was spent in a remote part of the country, where the nearest town was about 15 miles away and the family had no permanent electricity. They relied on a generator to power their home. He eventually left the farm to attend boarding school, but his early years in the Australian Outback shaped his interest in nature and photography. His first camera was an Olympus 35 Model 4, made around 1949 or 1950, which belonged to his grandfather. He still owns it, he revealed in a podcast - A Small Voice.

Advertisement

McCormack studied mathematics and computer science at the University of Queensland in the late 1980s. He initially imagined a conventional academic career, possibly earning a PhD and becoming a university lecturer. However, an unexpected encounter at a conference in Manchester, UK, changed his plans.

After presenting a research paper, he was approached by someone who was setting up a technology startup in Seattle and offered him a job. McCormack accepted, seeing it as an opportunity to experience life in the US for a couple of years before returning to Australia. He admitted that he did not take the offer particularly seriously at the time. But what he thought would be a short stint abroad turned into a permanent move. More than three decades later, he is still in the US.

Advertisement

His technology career McCormack's startup stint became the starting point of his career, which eventually took him to the world's largest tech companies. He worked at Amazon in two stints- the first, where he was vice president of Kindle Software, and in his second stint, he became CTO of Amazon's Devices business, overseeing products including Kindle and Fire TV. After his second departure from Amazon, he joined Google's Advanced Technology and Products group, where he worked on emerging technologies and then joined HP. At HP, he led software development for PCs and tablets. In 2018, he joined Apple Inc., where he eventually became vice-president of Camera and Photos Software Engineering.

Also Read | How to use AirPods to capture photos and videos on your iPhone camera

What he thinks about AI Photography McCormack strongly believes that AI has no place in photojournalism. In the podcast, McCormack argued that AI-generated images can be legitimate art, but they should not be passed off as photographs. “Just don't call it a photograph.” In his view, a photograph, by definition, should document something that actually happened.

Advertisement

He argues that AI can help people develop skills they do not naturally possess, but it also produces an average of existing work rather than a distinctive artistic vision. For instance, AI-processed wedding photographs may look better, but they risk making photographers' work generic.

Beyond technology McCormack's LinkedIn describes him as a ‘Photographer, Nerd, Educator, Conservationist’. His interests beyond technology. He is involved in organisations that promote exploration, environmental protection, photography and education. He is a co-founder of The Kilgoris Project - A non-profit working with communities in Kenya to improve access to education, healthcare and other opportunities for children. He's also a Board member of Rainforest Alliance - An international non-profit working on forest conservation, biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.