Who is Kaivalya Vohra, youngest Indian on Hurun rich list at 21? Check details

  • According to Hurun India List, he remains the youngest among India’s wealthiest individuals.

Updated29 Aug 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Zepto was founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, dropouts of computer science degree course at Stanford University.
Quick commerce app Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra has been named the youngest person on the Hurun India Rich List 2024. The 21-year-old has a net worth of around 3,600 crore and has been named in the Hurun list for the third time.

Appearing for the first time on the Hurun India Rich List in 2022 at the age of 19 years, Vohra is a Stanford University dropout from the computer science programme at 18. Along with his friend Aadit Palicha – second on the Hurun India List, Vohra founded Zepto.

Initially, they had named it Kiranakart—an online grocery delivery platform promising groceries within 45 minutes. But later, they expanded Kiranakart into Zepto, which was an extension of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited.

Currently, Zepto operates in cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi, and Chennai, among others. The firm's valuation spiked to such a level that in August 2023, it achieved unicorn status at $1.4 billion.

Apart from this, Vohra has also featured on Forbes’ influential 30 under 30 Asia list.

In 2024, Hurun Rich List entered 13th year and has featured 1,539 individuals with a net worth of over 1,000 crore, including 272 newcomers, reported Hindustan Times.

About Zepto:

Formed by two Stanford University dropouts, the firm is a commerce app that delivers online groceries, fruits, vegetables, personal care products, electronics, and much more in minutes.

Its competition in India include Amazon's India unit, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and conglomerate Tata Group's BigBasket.

Hurun India Rich List 2024:

Meanwhile, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has topped the Hurun India Rich List 2024 ahead of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Hindustan Times reported.

With a wealth of 11.6 lakh crore, Adani took pole position displacing Ambani to the second spot.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 06:30 PM IST
