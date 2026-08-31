Who is Kaizad Bharucha? All about HDFC's longest-serving executive board member, frontrunner for CEO post

Kaizad Bharucha, who has been deputy managing director of HDFC Bank since 2023, is the frontrunner for Chief Executive Officer (CEO) post. It is likely that he may succeed current Managing Director (MD) and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan as he is all set to depart due to his scheduled retirement on 26 October. Ever since the bank revealed that Sashidhar Jagdishan has not sought reappointment, the succession of lender's top leadership is in focus.

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“The Board decided to fast-track the process for selection and appointment of his successor well within time,” HDFC Bank said while announcing Sashidhar Jagdishan’s decision.

All to know about HDFC's longest-serving executive board member As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rule, banks need to submit multiple names for the CEO position due to which India's largest private lender is also searching for an external candidate. Bharucha, who co-chaired HDFC's Integration Committee and spearheaded multiple posts, has been an integral part of HDFC Bank since its inception.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Kaizad Bharucha in HDFC Bank? ⌵ Kaizad Bharucha is the deputy managing director of HDFC Bank since April 2023 and is considered the frontrunner for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position following Sashidhar Jagdishan's retirement. 2 What key roles has Kaizad Bharucha held at HDFC Bank? ⌵ Bharucha has held multiple leadership roles at HDFC Bank, including overseeing sectors like Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporates, and CSR functions, and has been integral to the bank since its inception in 1995. 3 Why is the leadership transition at HDFC Bank significant? ⌵ The transition is significant due to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to seek another term, marking a critical change in leadership amidst challenges in governance and investor confidence. 4 How does RBI influence the CEO appointment process at HDFC Bank? ⌵ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requires banks to submit a mix of internal and external candidates for the CEO position, ensuring a thorough selection process in compliance with regulatory guidelines. 5 Should investors be concerned about HDFC Bank's leadership changes? ⌵ Investors might be concerned due to leadership uncertainties and past governance issues, as these changes could affect the bank's strategic direction and overall market performance.

Kaizad Bharucha took charge of HDFC Bank Deputy MD post on 19 April 2023. With nearly 4 decades of experience in banking, he has been with the top lender since 1995. According to HDFC, he currently leads several sectors within the financial institution, including Corporate Banking, Emerging Corporates Group, Business Banking – Working Capital, Investment Banking, Rural Banking Group, Emerging Enterprises Group, Healthcare Finance, Sustainable Livelihood, Retails Assets and Mortgage Business. Besides this, he even oversees Transportation, Tractor Finance and Infrastructure Group; Realty Business Finance.

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Also Read | HDFC Bank elevates Kaizad Bharucha as Deputy MD, appoints Bhavesh Zaveri as ED

The 60-year-old distinguished banker also serves as the head of Inclusive Banking Initiatives Group, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) functions. He became a Board member in 2014 and held multiple leadership positions during his tenure.

“As the Bank’s Executive Director, Mr Bharucha managed diverse portfolios, including Corporate Banking, PSUs, Capital & Commodities Markets, Financial Institutions, Emerging Corporates Group, Business Banking, Healthcare Finance, Agri-Lending, Tractor Financing, Commercial Vehicle Finance, Commercial Equipment Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Department for Special Operations and Inclusive Banking Initiatives,” HDFC bank's website states about the longest-serving executive board member.

Before joining the board of the bank, he led the risk management activities at the Bank viz Credit Risk, Market Risk, Debt Management, Risk Intelligence and Control Functions at Credit & Market Risk group head post. He also worked with SBI Commercial and International Bank.

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An alumnus of Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics (University of Mumbai), he holds Bachelor's degree in Commerce (B Com).