Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kalyan Krishnamurthy, would step down from his position and leave the company after working there for more than 11 years.

According to Reuters, Krishnamurthy oversaw Flipkart during its acquisition by retail major Walmart and through several years of intermittent efforts to prepare for its much-anticipated stock market debut.

While the company will announce his successor in the coming weeks, it has appointed Balaji Thiagarajan, currently the chief product and technology officer at the firm, to lead the organisation in the interim. In a statement, Walmart said it "remains committed" to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India. According to Walmart International CEO Chris Nicholas, Krishnamurthy's last day will be 4 December.

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Krishnamurthy's departure marks the end of a significant chapter in Flipkart's growth story, during which he played a key role in expanding the company's operations and steering it through major changes.

Who is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? According to his profile on Walmart's website, Krishnamurthy served as the Flipkart Group CEO from 2018. In this role, he was responsible for driving the company's growth and operations across India, with a focus on making e-commerce more accessible.

Describing his responsibilities, the company stated: "Kalyan has played a pivotal role in shaping the consumer internet business in India and helping Flipkart become a leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace focused on building an inclusive ecosystem. During his journey at Flipkart, Kalyan has led Flipkart’s commerce business, managing a portfolio that ran across category operations, marketing, customer shopping experience, marketplace, Ads retail, and Private Labels. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into significant new categories like Grocery and Fintech and launched iconic innovations like a voice assistant and regional language interfaces."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Krishnamurthy holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management in the Philippines and another MBA in Finance from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

He began his career at Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he worked in supply chain finance from January 2003 to November 2004.

He then joined eBay South Asia in Hong Kong as country finance director in November 2004, holding the position until November 2006. Subsequently, he served as director of financial planning and analysis at eBay Asia Pacific from November 2006 to May 2011.

In May 2011, he joined Tiger Global Management as director of finance for portfolio companies. He was later promoted to managing director in December 2014 and held the position until December 2016.

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart as head of the Category Design Organisation in June 2016. In January 2017, he became the company's CEO, a position he held until November 25, 2026.

Why did Kalyan Krishnamurthy resign? Flipkart has not officially disclosed the reason behind Krishnamurthy's departure or indicated what he plans to pursue next. However, reports have pointed to possible differences within the company's leadership over its IPO plans, Bloomberg reported.

Walmart's reported decision to defer Flipkart's proposed stock market debut is said to have caused discontent among senior executives at the Indian e-commerce company. Krishnamurthy's exit could add to the uncertainty surrounding its listing plans, particularly as Flipkart has been preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).