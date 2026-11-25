Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart on Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kalyan Krishnamurthy, would step down from his position and leave the company after working there for more than 11 years.

According to Reuters, Krishnamurthy oversaw Flipkart during its acquisition by retail major Walmart and through several years of intermittent efforts to prepare for its much-anticipated stock market debut.

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While the company will announce his successor in the coming weeks, it has appointed Balaji Thiagarajan, currently the chief product and technology officer at the firm, to lead the organisation in the interim. In a statement, Walmart said it "remains committed" to Flipkart and its long-term opportunity in India. According to Walmart International CEO Chris Nicholas, Krishnamurthy's last day will be 4 December.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? ⌵ Kalyan Krishnamurthy is Flipkart’s outgoing CEO. He joined the company in 2016 and became CEO in 2017, later leading the Flipkart Group from 2018. 2 When is Kalyan Krishnamurthy leaving Flipkart? ⌵ His last day is December 4. He is stepping down after more than 11 years with Flipkart. 3 Why is Kalyan Krishnamurthy stepping down as Flipkart CEO? ⌵ Flipkart has not officially given a reason for his departure. Reports have suggested possible leadership differences over the IPO plans, but no link has been confirmed. 4 Who will lead Flipkart after Kalyan Krishnamurthy leaves? ⌵ Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will lead Flipkart on an interim basis. The company expects to announce a successor in the coming weeks. 5 What will Kalyan Krishnamurthy do after leaving Flipkart? ⌵ Krishnamurthy has not announced his plans for the future. Flipkart and Walmart have not disclosed what he intends to do next.

Also Read | Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to step down next month

Krishnamurthy's departure marks the end of a significant chapter in Flipkart's growth story, during which he played a key role in expanding the company's operations and steering it through major changes.

Who is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? According to his profile on Walmart's website, Krishnamurthy served as the Flipkart Group CEO from 2018. In this role, he was responsible for driving the company's growth and operations across India, with a focus on making e-commerce more accessible.

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Describing his responsibilities, the company stated: "Kalyan has played a pivotal role in shaping the consumer internet business in India and helping Flipkart become a leading homegrown e-commerce marketplace focused on building an inclusive ecosystem. During his journey at Flipkart, Kalyan has led Flipkart’s commerce business, managing a portfolio that ran across category operations, marketing, customer shopping experience, marketplace, Ads retail, and Private Labels. Under his leadership, the company has expanded into significant new categories like Grocery and Fintech and launched iconic innovations like a voice assistant and regional language interfaces."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Krishnamurthy holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management in the Philippines and another MBA in Finance from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

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He began his career at Procter & Gamble (P&G), where he worked in supply chain finance from January 2003 to November 2004.

He then joined eBay South Asia in Hong Kong as country finance director in November 2004, holding the position until November 2006. Subsequently, he served as director of financial planning and analysis at eBay Asia Pacific from November 2006 to May 2011.

In May 2011, he joined Tiger Global Management as director of finance for portfolio companies. He was later promoted to managing director in December 2014 and held the position until December 2016.

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart as head of the Category Design Organisation in June 2016. In January 2017, he became the company's CEO, a position he held until November 25, 2026.

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Why did Kalyan Krishnamurthy resign? Flipkart has not officially disclosed the reason behind Krishnamurthy's departure or indicated what he plans to pursue next. However, reports have pointed to possible differences within the company's leadership over its initial public offering (IPO) plans, Bloomberg reported.

Walmart's reported decision to defer Flipkart's proposed stock market debut is said to have caused discontent among senior executives at the Indian e-commerce company. Krishnamurthy's exit could add to the uncertainty surrounding its listing plans, particularly as Flipkart has been preparing for the IPO.

As part of these preparations, the company moved its registered headquarters from Singapore to India earlier this year. However, there has been no official confirmation that disagreements over the IPO timeline contributed to Krishnamurthy's departure. Further, Krishnamurthy has not revealed his plans for the future yet.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.