Who is Kaustubh Kulkarni? Citibank appoints JPMorgan veteran as Asia Pacific co-head

Kaustubh Kulkarni was appointed by US-based Citibank as the co-head of its Investment Banking Coverage for Japan, Asia North and Australia, and Asia South.

According to a memo, veteran banker Kaustubh Kulkarni will join Citi in December and will be based in Singapore. He will take up on the role alongside current head Jan Metzger, according to the memo seen by Reuters.

Kulkarni and Metzger will be reporting to alongside current head Jan Metzger, according to the memo.

The appointment adds to Citi's global hiring spree under Raghavan, who is pushing to strengthen the bank's dealmaking team and urging executives to collaborate across business lines to drive more transactions and opportunities, according to a report by Reuters, which quoted sources.

Citibank is boosting its Asia Pacific investment banking team, planning to raise its headcount in Japan by as much as 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the next year and make new hires in Australia, according to Metzger.