Who is Kay Mehta? Adani Group staff’s stunt praised by Gautam Adani; internet says ‘humare employee girenge, stock nahi’

Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani gave a shoutout to Kay Mehta, one of his employees, on social media. The Adani employee was seen bungee jumping on his wheelchair.

In a now-viral X post on Thursday, Gautam Adani praised Kay Mehta's spirit.

Kay Mehta's display of courage was shared in a video by Gautam Adani and drew a lot of praise from social media users.

Here is everything you need to know about Kay Mehta and what all Gautam Adani said about him.

Who is Kay Mehta? Kay Mehta is an employee of the Adani Group. While much information is not available on him, he was recently seen in one of the videos posted by Gautam Adani himself.

In the video, it was evident that Kay Mehta is a wheelchair-bound employee.

What did Gautam Adani say about Kay Mehta? In the video posted by Gautam Adani, Kay Mehta was seen bungee jumping from the heights of a mountain in Rishikesh, strapped to his wheelchair.

“Most people do it for the thrill. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, did it to make a statement. From the heights of Rishikesh, strapped in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no odds, no fear, can stop willpower. Kay, you don’t just inspire us - you redefine what it means to be an Adanian,” Gautam Adani wrote on X.

“Hum Karke Dikhate Hain #HKKDH,” the Adani Group chairperson added.

Watch the video of Kay Mehta Bungee jumping

Internet salutes Kay Mehta Gautam Adani's X post quickly went viral, with netizens coming forward to praise Kay Mehta.

“Hamare Employee girenge, hamara stock nahi...awesome statement Sir (Our employees will fall, not out stock) [sic],” a user said.

“People talk about “breaking barriers”. Kay Mehta didn’t talk — he just did it. Wheelchair or not, he showed the world what unstoppable looks like,” another added.

“It’s easy to sponsor events. It’s rare to stand behind people like Kay Mehta. @Gautam_Adani & @AdaniOnline don’t just build ports and power — they build people. Kay, you inspired us. #AdaniGroup, you made it possible,” said a third user.

Another person also praised Gautam Adani's support for his employee.

“Salute to Kay Mehta for his courage. Great to see your rock-solid support for him,” they said.