Who is Kimberly Powell? What we know about the Nvidia executive with whom CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital affair

Tech giant Nvidia has been dealt a double blow after co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who was already under scrutiny for infidelity, faced new accusations of having another extramarital affair, this time with a company employee. According to The New York Times, Huang had an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, the vice president of health care at Nvidia.

Who is Kimberly Powell? According to her profile on Nvidia’s blog, Powell joined the company in 2008 with responsibility for establishing NVIDIA GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments. Powell, who previously led the company’s higher education and research business, along with strategic evangelism programs, NVIDIA AI Labs, and the NVIDIA Inception program, is currently responsible for the company’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for accelerated computing, AI, and visualization that power the ecosystem of medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery, and healthcare analytics.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is Kimberly Powell at Nvidia? ⌵ Kimberly Powell is Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare. She joined the company in 2008 and previously led its higher education and research business, among other programs. 2 What does Kimberly Powell do as Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare? ⌵ Powell is responsible for Nvidia’s worldwide healthcare business, including hardware and software platforms for computing, AI and visualization used in medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics. 3 When did Kimberly Powell become a vice president at Nvidia? ⌵ Powell was promoted to senior director in 2016 and became Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare in 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. 4 What has been reported about Kimberly Powell and Jensen Huang? ⌵ The New York Times reported that Powell and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship. The report said they were filmed being affectionate at a San Jose hotel in March. 5 What does Nvidia’s code of conduct say about personal relationships? ⌵ Nvidia’s code of conduct says employees should avoid situations, including personal relationships, that create conflicts. The company says it promptly investigates reports of misconduct.

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According to her LinkedIn profile, Powell was promoted to senior director in 2016, and she led a business development team focused on AI. In 2017, she became vice president of healthcare at Nvidia.

Powell, who received a BS in electrical engineering with a concentration in computer engineering from Northeastern University in Massachusetts, spent her early career in engineering and product management of diagnostic display systems at Planar Systems.

Kimberly Powell's affair with Jensen Huang According to the NYT, 48-year-old Powell reports to Huang, 63, and in March they were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, California, hotel during an Nvidia conference.

While the NYT has not seen the video shot by a bystander, the report added that Huang’s security team sequestered the person who filmed it and offered them a nondisclosure agreement.

What Nvidia’s code of conduct says According to Nvidia’s code of conduct, employees should “avoid situations where our actions create conflict,” including “personal relationships,” and the company states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.”

After the second affair surfaced, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements for Huang.

According to Bloomberg, the board is weighing the idea of naming a temporary chief while searching for a permanent one. The board was meeting on Wednesday to discuss Huang’s fate, according to people familiar with the situation.

The board had already opened an investigation after Huang admitted to having an affair with a Singapore-based businesses executive, who is believed to have been a Chinese spy.

That investigation, however, was into reports of Huang being the target of a foreign intelligence effort.