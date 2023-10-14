Who is KP Ramasamy? All you need to know about farmer's son who recently entered Forbes India Rich List 2023
As per details, KPR Mill specialises in the production of knitted apparel, cotton, and polyester yarn. Also, KP Ramasamy's KPR Mill also diversifies in sugar and ethanol manufacturing.
In the Forbes List Of India's 100 richest people, one of the new faces include founder and chairman of textiles and sugar maker KPR Mill – 74-year-old KP Ramasamy. He has secured the 100th position on the list with a net worth of ₹19,133.7 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message