Who is KP Ramasamy? All you need to know about farmer's son who recently entered Forbes India Rich List 2023

As per details, KPR Mill specialises in the production of knitted apparel, cotton, and polyester yarn. Also, KP Ramasamy's KPR Mill also diversifies in sugar and ethanol manufacturing.

Founder and chairman of textiles and sugar maker KPR Mill, KP Ramasamy. (Facebook)Premium
Founder and chairman of textiles and sugar maker KPR Mill, KP Ramasamy. (Facebook)

In the Forbes List Of India's 100 richest people, one of the new faces include founder and chairman of textiles and sugar maker KPR Mill – 74-year-old KP Ramasamy. He has secured the 100th position on the list with a net worth of 19,133.7 crore.

KP Ramasamy:

A farmer's son and a college dropout, KP Ramasamy achieved success by establishing one of India's largest garment export enterprises.

Founded in 1984, KPR Mill's business by was expanded Ramasamy in 2013 and diversified into sugar production.

ALSO READ: Forbes India Top 100 Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani tops, Adani slips to number 2. Check top 10 names here

In 2019, he also launched Faso, a men's innerwear brand. As per details, KPR Mill specialises in the production of knitted apparel, cotton, and polyester yarn. Apart from this, KPR Mill also diversifies in sugar and ethanol manufacturing.

As per the Forbes report, KPR Mills has an annual production of 128 million garments. The garments encompass a wide range, including sportswear and sleepwear. They are mostly sold to the shelves of global retail giants like H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Walmart.

Other newcomers:

Looking at the other new names in the Forbes List Of India's 100 richest include Asian Paints' Dani Family, having a net worth of 67,841.77 crore.

The chairperson and CEO of Landmark Group – Renuka Jagtiani – is another entrant in the list with a net worth is 39,931.20 crore. She took over the Group after her husband Micky Jagtiani's death in May, 2023.

Top 3 richest Indians:

According to the Forbes List Of India's 100 richest list, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani claims the first position with a net worth of $92 billion. He is followed by Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani with a $68 billion net worth and HCL founder Shiv Nadar with a net worth of $29.3 billion.

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 07:26 PM IST
