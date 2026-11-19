Krishna Rao, the finance chief steering Anthropic through its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO), has played a pivotal role in the AI company's growth, financing strategy and balancing shareholder demands for growth with corporate values that favour safe AI development

The 43-year-old, who joined Anthropic in 2024, is set to become one of Wall Street's closely watched executives as Anthropic goes public today.

While CEO Dario Amodei has become a prominent voice in the AI debate, Rao's job will be to help investors understand the financial risks and rewards of the technology's rapid expansion.

Rao's role came into focus earlier this year when Anthropic found itself at odds with the US government over the safe use of artificial intelligence. The Pentagon wanted the company to loosen restrictions on how its tools could be used in combat, threatening to cancel a contract worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

As pressure mounted, Rao stood firm, fielding calls from investors urging Anthropic to give in to the Pentagon's demands, Bloomberg reported, citing Gaurav Kapadia, who runs investment firm XN and holds a large stake in Anthropic.

“He was a great firewall preventing investors from pushing the company into a decision that was culturally incompatible with their long-term objectives,” Kapadia said, describing Rao's role during the dispute.

Rao's ability to balance commercial interests with Anthropic's principles is likely to face greater scrutiny once the company enters public markets. Anthropic's expensive AI roadmap, investments in chips and data centres, and commitment to responsible AI development will be under closer examination by shareholders.

“Krishna is humble and purposely flies under the radar,” Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, told Bloomberg. Despite his low profile, Gerstner described Rao as “an important voice in the AI discussion”.

From Airbnb to Anthropic Before joining Anthropic, Rao worked at Blackstone and Airbnb. At Airbnb, he played an important role in the company's IPO and interacted with top investors, an unusual responsibility for someone in a full-time corporate development role.

Goldman Sachs bankers viewed Rao as the “killer in the room” who could answer every question about Airbnb's IPO, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

Rao was among the first executive hires outside Anthropic's close-knit group of seven co-founders. One of his early priorities was helping the company expand its enterprise business, which was still nascent and overshadowed by OpenAI.

When Rao joined in 2024, Anthropic had annualised revenue of about $250 million. The company was aiming to scale that to $1 billion, a target Rao initially wondered how long it would take to achieve. Instead, the milestone was reached within months, he said on a podcast.

Rao has since said he has moved away from thinking about sales growth in linear terms. “At the same time, Rao said on a podcast that “it’s really hard to predict this business.”

Managing AI's unpredictable demand Rao has also been central to Anthropic's fundraising and IPO preparations. The company's prospectus, signed by Rao and other executives, reported a revenue run rate of $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from the end of September.

At JPMorgan Chase's New York headquarters last Friday, a packed room of high-net-worth investors gathered to hear Anthropic's top executives. JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Erdoes singled out Rao, calling him the “CFO extraordinaire” and the person “who is helping us get through things”.

Rao, who leads hundreds of finance staff and has five close deputies, has also helped expand Anthropic's investor base globally, including in the Middle East.

“We think the benefits of AI are not specific to one country or region,” Rao said in a previous interview with Bloomberg News. “We really want the benefits of what we’re building to be global in nature.”