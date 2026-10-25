Who is Kuldeep Sehrawat? Former IBM executive joins Wipro as director and head of marketing for India

Wipro, the information technology services giant, has appointed Kuldeep Sehrawat as director and head of marketing for India. Sehrawat announced the appointment on LinkedIn, saying that he is moving to Wipro after more than eight years at IBM, where he held marketing leadership roles focused on business growth, demand generation and partner ecosystems.
According to ETBrandEquity, Sehrawat brings around 17 years of experience across enterprise technology and consumer marketing.
His professional background spans strategic marketing, brand development, performance campaigns, and partner-led initiatives.
At IBM India and South Asia, Sehrawat most recently served as head of marketing for growth and ecosystem.
His responsibilities included driving pipeline development, revenue growth and market expansion through partner-led initiatives, demand generation and integrated marketing campaigns, as per report.
He joined IBM in August 2018 as an event marketing strategist for India and subsequently took on roles across performance marketing and ecosystem development. In September 2025, he assumed responsibility for growth and ecosystem marketing.
During his tenure, Sehrawat worked across digital campaigns, paid media, content, events, and partner marketing. His work involved aligning marketing initiatives with business objectives, supporting customer acquisition and strengthening engagement with clients and business partners.
Before IBM, Sehrawat worked at Times Internet as national head of ET CIO and ET Edge IT and Fintech industry CXO programmes. His career also includes stints at Wizcraft International Entertainment, Cheil India, Showcraft Marketing Services and Solutions-Digitas Integrated Marketing Services.
At Cheil India, he worked on Samsung India's enterprise business, handling brand activation, integrated campaigns, product launches, trade shows, partner programmes and multi-city marketing initiatives.
Sehrawat’s LinkedIn profile lists the University of Delhi among his educational institutions, where he pursued his undergraduate studies from 2004 to 2007. He did his master's in Advertisement, Media and Events from NIEM, Mumbai.
His experience across B2B marketing, performance-led campaigns, events and partner ecosystems forms the professional background he brings to Wipro. In his new role, he will lead marketing for the company’s India business, drawing on experience across enterprise technology and consumer-facing brands, as per ET BrandEquity.