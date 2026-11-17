A job at technology giant Microsoft in the 2000s and a subsequent H-1B visa rejection changed the course of Kunal Bahl's career. While working at Microsoft in the US, Bahl was asked to return to India after his visa petition was rejected. The company suggested that he continue working from its New Delhi office and reapply for an H-1B visa a year later. However, Bahl decided to pursue entrepreneurship instead. He went on to co-found Snapdeal, an e-commerce company, and later established Titan Capital, becoming a prominent name in India's startup and investment ecosystem.

In an interview with Business Insider, Bahl recalled the incident and said that while he had always believed entrepreneurship was on the cards for him, the H-1B visa rejection fast-tracked his journey. He noted that when the internet economy was taking off, he was studying in the US and had several business ideas. However, it became clear to him that he could not start a company because of his visa status. At the time, Bahl was on an F-1 visa and needed an employer to sponsor his H-1B application to continue working in the US.

Also Read | Meet the mentors of Nikhil Kamath and Kishore Biyani's The Foundery

Bahl said he interned with Microsoft during his junior year and returned to the company for a full-time role in October 2006. He added that Microsoft was supportive of his situation and suggested that he work from its India office and try applying for an H-1B visa again a year later. However, he had already made up his mind to move back to India, deciding that he would rather do something for his country than continue working for Microsoft.

Who is Kunal Bahl? According to his LinkedIn profile, Bahl studied in the United States between 2002 and 2007. He pursued business studies at The Wharton School and studied Systems Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania from 2002 to 2006. He was also part of the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology during the same period. Subsequently, he completed an executive programme in marketing at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, in 2007.

Following his H-1B visa rejection, Bahl teamed up with his school friend Rohit Bansal to start a business in India. The two incorporated their company in September 2007, just days before Bahl returned to the country. They initially invested around $60,000 from their personal savings and started with a physical coupon-book business.

The venture later moved towards online deals before evolving into Snapdeal, which was launched as an e-commerce platform in 2010. The company went on to become one of India's prominent online marketplaces, focusing on affordable products and value-conscious shoppers, particularly in smaller cities.

In 2011, Bahl co-founded Titan Capital with Rohit Bansal, an early-stage investment firm that supports entrepreneurs through funding and mentorship. Over the past 15 years, the firm has backed more than 320 startups across sectors, including consumer technology, fintech, healthcare, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and business-to-business serv

Also Read | Snapdeal banks on Gen Z to leave its old image behind

Its investment portfolio includes companies such as Ola Cabs, Urban Company, Shadowfax, Razorpay, Giva and Mamaearth. Through Titan Capital, Bahl has also been involved in mentoring and supporting early-stage entrepreneurs.

In March 2015, Bahl became a promoter and board director at Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS company listed on the NSE and BSE. The company also owns Shipway and ConvertWay, platforms focused on courier aggregation and marketing automation.

In October 2020, he joined Piramal Finance as an independent director. In January 2021, he became a member of the National Startup Advisory Council, which advises the Government of India on matters concerning the country's startup ecosystem.

In June 2022, Bahl co-founded AceVector, a digital commerce group whose businesses include Snapdeal, Unicommerce and Stellaro Brands. AceVector serves as the parent company bringing these businesses together.