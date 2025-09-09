Who is Lachlan Murdoch? All about Rupert Murdoch’s son, who won succession battle for Fox News and WSJ

The Murdoch family's decades-long succession battle has finally come to an end, with Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, securing controlling interests in their media empire, which includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Times of London, and The New York Post.

Under the agreement announced Monday, three of Lachlan’s siblings — Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch and James Murdoch- will each receive $1.1 billion for their shares in the family business. This marks the end of years of legal battles and personal rifts that inspired the hit HBO series Succession.

Who is Lachlan Murdoch? Lachlan Murdoch is the son of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and Scottish journalist Anna Maria de Peyster (formerly Anna Mann), his second wife. He has two more siblings — Elisabeth and James — and three half-sisters: Prudence (from Rupert’s first marriage), Grace and Chloe (from his third marriage to Wendi Deng).

Lachlan currently serves as Executive Chairman of Fox and Chairman of News Corp.

Born in London, Lachlan was educated in prestigious American schools, graduating from Princeton University in 1994. In 1999, he married Sarah Murdoch, a British actor and TV host. They have three children.

According to Forbes, the Murdoch family's collective wealth was estimated at around $24.4 billion as of Monday.

What all does Lachlan Murdoch control now? Following the trust restructuring, Lachlan Murdoch will hold sole voting control power over the Murdoch family's shares in Fox Corporation and News Corp until 2050, when the new trust is due to expire.

Fox Corporation: It consists of Fox News Media, Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, Contracts with local affiliate stations and the free-streaming site operator Tubi Media Group. It earned collective revenues of $16 billion, whereas net income stood at $2.29 billion for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

News Corp: This entity comprises The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones Newswires, HarperCollins, New York Post, Realtor.com, The Times, The Sunday Times and The Sun in Britain. It also includes The Australian and other newspapers in Australia. The total revenues of this entity for the fiscal year that ended June 30 were nearly $8.5 billion, with a net income of $648 million. What is Lachlan Murdoch's political leaning, and why does it matter? Rupert Murdoch has described Lachlan as a conservative-leaning media owner who aligns with the Republican Party and right-wing politics. As the executive chair and CEO of Fox Corporation, he has defended Fox News’ role as a conservative outlet.

Rupert Murdoch earlier told some sources that he feels his eldest son, Lachlan, is best suited to lead his media empire in his absence. Hence, he proposed a trust that would block any interference by Lachlan's siblings, who are more politically moderate, according to The New York Times.

