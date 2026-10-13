Who is Lakshmi Venu and what is Venu Srinivasan's daughter's role in the TVS family succession row?

A growing family feud has rocked one of India’s top motorcycle manufacturers, the TVS Motor Company. The dispute revolves around a demand for the recognition and allocation of economic ownership and family wealth, rather than management roles.

On one side is Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company and TVS Holdings and his son Sudarshan Venu, the Chairman and MD of TVS Motor Company. On the other side is Srinivasan’s wife, Mallika Srinivasan, the Chairperson and MD of TAFE and their daughter, Lakshmi Venu, the MD of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

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Also Read | Who is Venu Srinivasan? TVS Group veteran headlining the Tata Sons row

Venu Srinivasan, his wife Mallika Srinivasan, their daughter Lakshmi Venu, and son Sudarshan Venu represent the third and fourth generations of TV Sundaram Iyengar, the founder of the TVS Group.

The Venu Srinivasan family controls key businesses, including TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit, and SCL.

Who is Lakshmi Venu? 42-year-old Lakshmi Venu, who holds a degree in economics from Yale University and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, has been involved in the family’s business since a young age.

In 2011, Lakshmi Venu married Rohan Murty, son of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, but they divorced in 2015. She is currently married to Mahesh Gogineni, a BITS Pilani and London School of Economics alumnus who now runs a tech startup.

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According to TAFE’s website, Lakshmi Venu serves as the Vice Chairman of TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, one of India’s largest manufacturers of tractors and agricultural equipment. She also serves as the Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL), a key division of TAFE.

In addition, she is a director on the boards of several other prominent companies.

It should be noted that TVS Holding and Amalgamations Group, the parent of TAFE, are separate companies, despite the family ties.

What is the TVS succession dispute? The current dispute stems from the division of businesses among the different branches of the family of founder TV Sundaram Iyengar. The settlement involved valuing the assets, dividing them on mutually agreed terms and compensating family members.

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The family executed the MoU in March 2024, and it covers the use of the TVS brand across different business segments and a non-compete agreement.

Also Read | Inside the TVS family’s unfinished partition

As part of the arrangement, the Venu Srinivasan family assumed control of key group companies.

According to TVS Holdings' annual report, the family/promoter group holds a 74.45 per cent stake in the company, of which Venu Srinivasan holds 66.55 per cent through VS Trust. TVS Holdings owns 56 per cent of TVS Motor.

Differences emerged within the family after TVS Holdings disclosed that Sudarshan Venu, the chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company, was named a significant beneficial owner (SBO) through trust structures.

Lakshmi Venu, on the other hand, is seeking discussions and dialogue to reach what she and her mother described as ‘a fair settlement of the family's wealth’.

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According to a PTI report, Mallika has encouraged family members to sit together and work toward an equitable resolution rather than let the differences escalate.

‘No economic settlement reached’ "No economic settlement has been reached within the Venu Srinivasan family. The larger TVS family partition, agreed in 2020 and implemented subsequently, was undertaken through a process involving the relevant stakeholders," Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan said in the statement on Monday.

"No comparable process involving transparent valuation, discussion and mutual consent has taken place concerning the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family. No agreement dividing these economic interests has been concluded."

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.