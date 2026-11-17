Industrialist Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the joint family assets of a branch of the TVS family, as the dispute over assets and succession continues to escalate. Lakshmi Venu is the daughter of TVS Group Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) Chairman Mallika Srinivasan. She is also the great-granddaughter of TVS founder TV Sundaram Iyengar.

Advertisement

Who is Lakshmi Venu? Forty-two-year-old Lakshmi Venu, who holds a degree in economics from Yale University and a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, has been involved in the family’s business since a young age.

In 2011, Lakshmi Venu married Rohan Murty, son of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, but they divorced in 2015. She is currently married to Mahesh Gogineni, a BITS Pilani and London School of Economics alumnus who now runs a tech startup.

According to TAFE’s website, Lakshmi Venu serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, one of India’s largest manufacturers of tractors and agricultural equipment. She also serves as the Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL), a key division of TAFE.

Advertisement

What are her demands? In a partition notice to her father, she has called upon him, as head of the family, to discharge his fiduciary duties and give effect to a fair and lawful partition.

Lakshmi, in her statement on Monday, asserted that, under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, as amended in 2005, she is entitled to her rightful share in the joint family property and has an independent right to seek its partition.

Also Read | TVS family feud: four members file caveats amid ownership dispute

Her claim is also founded on the equal rights of daughters recognised under Section 6 of the Act.

Stating that the assets for which she seeks partition include the family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding vehicles and structures, she said, "These encompass the businesses and assets allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement, including interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton".

Advertisement

Lakshmi maintained that the larger TVS family arrangement did not constitute a partition within the Venu Srinivasan family. No settlement or partition of the assets within her immediate family was ever initiated, let alone concluded.

In her view, management does not confer exclusive ownership or extinguish lawful rights of other family members.

Lakshmi contended that she is being wrongfully denied her rightful share of the joint family property and alleged that the concentration of beneficial interest in favour of her brother was to the exclusion of her own lawful rights.

She regarded these actions not only as a breach of law but also as a breach of trust."Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India. The rights of daughters to joint family property cannot be overridden through unilateral decisions or corporate arrangements", she added.

Advertisement

Also Read | TVS family dispute deepens as Mallika challenges Venu’s stand

Reiterating her preference for an amicable and equitable resolution, Lakshmi has called for the matter to be settled with fairness, dignity and respect for the rights of all family members.

What Mallika Srinivasan said In a statement, her mother Mallika Srinivasan, MD, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, said her daughter Lakshmi Venu had a legitimate right to the family assets. "It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way".

"As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not unequal to that of (Lakshmi's brother) Sudarshan's. I reiterate that this is a matter to be settled, in the interests of all stakeholders, through transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity. I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity," she said further.

Advertisement

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.