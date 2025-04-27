Who is Lavji Daliya? Surat businessman buys India’s first Tesla Cybertruck, people call him ‘Badshah’

Over the past week, a Tesla Cybertruck has become a point of focus for Surat residents, with the vehicle being spotted on roads and causing immense excitement.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the vehicle, imported directly from Dubai, has been bought by a Surat-based businessman named Lavji Daliya.

The Tesla Cybertruck bought by Lavji Daliya is claimed to be the first such in India under Tesla's limited edition Foundation Series.

Daliya's son Piyush told Indian Express that the car was first such in India.

“This cybertruck is the only one in India, as per what we checked online. There is no such car imported to India,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Piyush also said that they got the delivery of the car a few days ago.

“We booked this car six months ago at the Tesla Showroom at Texas in the US,” he said.

According to the report, the base price of the Tesla Cybertruck in Surat is claimed to be ₹60 lakh.

Here is all you need to know about Lavji Dahiya, the Surat-based businessman who brought India's first Tesla Cybertruck.

Who is Lavji Daliya? Lavji Daliya, popularly known in Surat as Lavji Badshah, is a real estate mogul from the city. According to The Financial Express, Lavji Badshah also is a diamond merchant and power loom owner based in Surat.

Lavji Daliya earned the title of Badshah from the people of Surat due to his philanthropic work.

Lavji Badshah is the owner of the Gopin Group, which comprises a real estate business called Gopin Developers, non-profit agency Gopin Foundation and investment company Gopin Ventures.

“Gopin Group is dedicated to creating a lasting impact through our diverse portfolio of companies, organisations, and foundations. From innovative business ventures to impactful humanitarian projects,” as per the website of the company.

The intro of his Facebook profile says, “Lavjibhai D. Daliya is famous with the name - “BADSHAH” in Gujarat due to his social service”.

He also has a photo with PM Narendra Modi on his Instagram.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lavji Daliya attributes his success to his qualities like onesty, gratitude and forgiveness.

“His belief in uplifting society has the potential of contributing to the development of a nation. Helping hand & savior to multiple people at the same time makes him Badshah in everyone’s life,” it adds.