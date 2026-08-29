Who is Lax Gopisetty? Infosys says their subsidiary firm's CEO remains unreachable amid Nepal flash floods

Infosys recently announced that its subsidiary firm, Infosys Public Services' chief Lax Gopisetty, remains unreachable following the devastating floods in Nepal. Infosys Public Services is a subsidiary of IT services major Infosys, focusing mainly on the public sector in the US and Canada.

Advertisement

Infosys Public Services CEO unreachable after flash floods According to the company, Gopisetty was visiting the region for personal reasons. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company shared a statement on Friday and said that it is currently focusing on ensuring his safety and well-being.

"We can confirm that our colleague Lax Gopisetty, who was visiting the region in a personal capacity, is currently not reachable," Infosys said in the statement, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The company further added that it is collaborating with relevant agencies in an effort to gain information about Gopisetty. Reportedly, they are trying to establish contact with him.

Infosys also asserted that it is in close communication with Gopishetty's family, providing all necessary support during the time.

Advertisement

"We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy," Infosys added.

Infosys said that it was deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal and the Tibet region, which claimed hundreds of lives and damaged properties.

Who is Lax Gopisetty Lax Gopisetty is Chief Executive Officer of Infosys Public Service. The official website revealed that his role included advising public sector organisations on strategy, technology, operations, and transformation to support agencies' mission. He would also oversee company strategy and execution to deliver purposeful objectives.

Before becoming the CEO, Gopisetty served as the Global Vice President with Infosys and Head of Business Applications and Digital Workspace Service, where he expanded the practice globally across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Infosys, Gopisetty was a Managing Director at Accenture. At the organisation, he led a segment of the Health and Public Services business in North America.

With over 30 years of experience, his previous stints include building high-growth practices at BearingPoint, IBM, PwC and HCL, Infosys revealed on its website.

Nepal death toll hits 626 According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll in Nepal after the Bhote Koshi flood-related disaster has reached 626. 2,426 people are still missing.

At least 320 Indians were reported missing while 400 others were stranded on the Chinese side after the flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said earlier.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.