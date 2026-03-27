Who is Lindsay-Rae McIntyre? Microsoft's diversity head quits as HR team undergoes major AI-first restructuring

Microsoft chief diversity officer Lindsay-Rae McIntyre is stepping down from the software company as it undergoes a major human resources overhaul to capitalise on growing artificial intelligence demand.

Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s executive vice president and chief people officer, told employees in a memo published by Business Insider.

Amy acknowledged Lindsay-Rae McIntyre’s contribution, noting that she helped establish strong benchmarks for inclusive leadership and talent development at scale.

Who is Lindsay-Rae McIntyre? Lindsay-Rae McIntyre will step down from her role as the chief diversity officer at Microsoft at the end of March to take on a chief people officer role elsewhere, according to an internal memo cited by Business Insider.

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Her exit comes at a time when the company is undertaking a significant overhaul of its human resources function to align with its evolving AI strategy.

Originally from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Lindsay-Rae has lived and worked throughout the United States, Dubai, and Singapore.

McIntyre received a Bachelor of Arts degree with highest honours from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she was a Morehead Scholar, and graduated from the Cross Continent MBA Program at the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

She has spent eight years at Microsoft, leading the company’s strategic efforts and systemic solutions to accelerate Learning & Skilling, Talent Management, Manager Excellence, and Inclusion, advancing access to opportunity for all employees, according to her LinkedIn profile.

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Lindsay-Rae has more than 25 years of experience as a human resources executive for the technology sector, and said she is “passionate about driving business growth through innovative and inclusive people strategies.”

Before Microsoft, she spent nearly 19 years at IBM, rising to the role of VP of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer.

She has been a thought leader for topics ranging from supporting working mothers, creating great places to work for multicultural women, LGBTQ equality, paid leave, and flex time strategies, Microsoft said at the time of her hiring in 2018.

She is also an advocate for people with disabilities, was a teacher for the Deaf, and taught American Sign Language earlier in her career.

Microsoft's HR overhaul – ‘AI-First’ Amy Coleman underscored that the "pace of change is exceeding what our current operating model was built for."

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This HR reset is intended to support the broader company shift toward Agentic AI—where employees transition from "users" of AI to "designers" and "orchestrators" of autonomous AI agents.

According to a report by Business Insider, Coleman told employees: “We’re no longer being asked to scale for stability; we need to scale for adaptability and help set a new pace. I'm excited about this moment and what's ahead.”

“Let's keep learning, let go of old assumptions, and make Microsoft a place where everyone can do their best work,” she added.

New Specialised Teams Microsoft has announced a new People & Culture Team , merging the former HR4HR and Culture & Inclusion teams. It will be led by Leslie Lawson Sims (VP, People & Culture).

, merging the former HR4HR and Culture & Inclusion teams. It will be led by Leslie Lawson Sims (VP, People & Culture). A Workforce Acceleration Team , led by Justin Thenutai, will be dedicated to “human-agent collaboration”. Its mandate includes rapid upskilling, workforce planning, and redeploying talent as AI agents begin to automate routine tasks.

, led by Justin Thenutai, will be dedicated to “human-agent collaboration”. Its mandate includes rapid upskilling, workforce planning, and redeploying talent as AI agents begin to automate routine tasks. All HR support for engineering divisions has been consolidated under Unified Engineering HR , led by Mel Simpson (CVP, Engineering HR), to ensure talent strategy is perfectly aligned with product development.

, led by Mel Simpson (CVP, Engineering HR), to ensure talent strategy is perfectly aligned with product development. A new team, Consolidated Talent Development , led by Wyatt Cutler, will now manage leadership development, manager capability, and succession planning under one roof.

, led by Wyatt Cutler, will now manage leadership development, manager capability, and succession planning under one roof. To make HR more responsive, the People Analytics team has been moved directly into the Employee Experience organisation under Corporate Vice President Nathalie D’Hers. Nathalie's group “have driven clarity, speed, and alignment while enabling our function to lead the next phase of AI-powered transformation across the company,” Coleman wrote.

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