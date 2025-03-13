Who is Lip-Bu Tan? Malaysian-born, Singapore-raised, Intel’s new CEO and chip industry veteran

Intel Corp named Lip-Bu Tan as its next chief executive officer, announcing in a statement Wednesday that Tan, 65, will assume the role on March 18.
Tan’s predecessor, Pat Gelsinger, was pushed out by the board for a perceived failure to rejuvenate Intel’s product lineup.
Intel shares surged 11 per cent after hours on the news of Lip-Bu Tan's CEO appointment, capping a 4.6 per cent gain during the trading day. The dramatic rise comes after a year of significant losses (down 54 per cent).
Intel, once a dominant force in the semiconductor industry, is now grappling with market-share declines, manufacturing challenges, and a sharp drop in earnings. The company is also weighed down by debt and recently cut approximately 15,000 jobs.
Despite these struggles, Intel remains one of the world’s largest chipmakers by revenue, generating over $50 billion in annual sales. Its processors power more than 70 per cent of the world’s personal computers and server machines, and the company’s factories still account for a significant portion of global capacity for advanced manufacturing.
