Who is Lucy Guo? AI startup founder becomes youngest self-made woman billionaire, dethrones Taylor Swift

Lacy Guo, an Artificial Intelligence entrepreneur, has become the youngest self-made woman billionaire at the age of just 30. She dethrones pop icon Taylor Swift to earn the title.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about Lacy Guo – net worth, interesting facts and how she amassed such a big fortune.

Lucy Guo net worth According to a report by Fortune, Lucy Guo co-founded her AI company Scale AI in 2016 but left the firm in 2018. However, she still holds about 5 per cent of the company's stake.

As per Forbes estimates, Lucy Guo has a net worth of about $1.25 billion.

“I don’t really think about it much, it’s a bit wild. Too bad it’s all on paper haha,” she told Forbes via text message.

How did Lucy Guo earn so much wealth? According to the report by Forbes, even though Lucy Guo left Scale AI, she held on to about 5 per cent stake in the company. Scale AI, a buzzy artificial intelligence firm, is currently wrapping up a tender that allows early employees and initial investors to sell their shares of the nine-year-old private company to new or returning investors.

Advertisement

Also Read | Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour changed everything

As per a source quoted by Forbes, the deal is scheduled to be closed by June 1 and will “go ahead provided the sky doesn’t fall down”.

This deal now values the company at $25 billion, according to sources quoted by Forbes, which is an 80 per cent jump since last May.

This puts Lucy Guo's net worth through a multifold jump, to about $1.2 billion. Adding to this is her holding in her second startup Passes, which puts her net worth at $1.25 billion, according to Forbes.

Who is Lucy Guo? Lucy Guo dropped out from her college where she was pursuing a course in computer science and founded artificial intelligence firm Scale AI in 2016 at the age of 21, along with Alexandr Wang, who was then 19.

Advertisement

Wang took over as the CEO of the San Francisco-based company, while Guo oversaw the operations and product design teams. Two years later in 2018, the duo made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. However, that same year, Guo exited from the company following a difference in opinion with Wang about how the company was being run.

“We had a difference of opinion but I am proud of what Scale AI has accomplished,” she said in a statement, as per Forbes.

After leaving Scale AI, Lucy Guo co-founded venture capital firm Backend Capital. Thereafter, she founded Passes and acts as its CEO at present. Passes offers monetisation tools for content creators

A rare feat With her achievement, Guo is just one of the six self-made women billionaires in the world who are under the age of 40. Taylor Swift, with a net worth of $1.6 billion, held the title of the youngest self-made woman billionaire at the age of 35. She now holds the second rank.