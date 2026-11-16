Who is Madison Huang? Why Jensen Huang’s daughter is in spotlight at Nvidia amid CEO succession speculation

As Nvidia faces a leadership transition following the resignation of co-founder Jensen Huang, attention is turning to his daughter, Madison Huang, and her growing role within the chipmaker.

From professional kitchens and luxury-brand marketing to artificial intelligence and robotics, Madison has taken an unconventional route to one of the world's most influential technology companies.

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Her position as senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms has gained attention amid questions over who could eventually lead Nvidia.

However, CFO Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates.

From aspiring engineer to professional chef Madison initially considered studying electrical engineering, following a path similar to her parents, Jensen and Lori Huang.

Speaking at Seoul National University's robotics department in April 2026, she recalled abandoning her engineering plans after recognising her passion for cooking.

She enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America and graduated with a degree in culinary arts in 2012.

She subsequently travelled to Paris to study pastry-making at Le Cordon Bleu and worked in professional kitchens in Miami, New York and the San Francisco Bay Area.

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Her interest in food also extended to fine wines and spirits. She studied wine management and hospitality and trained as a sommelier, adding another dimension to a career that was beginning to move beyond the culinary world.

How luxury marketing became her next career move In 2015, Madison joined the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) group in Paris, entering the world of luxury marketing and business development. She spent nearly four years with the group, gaining experience in branding, consumer behaviour and business strategy.

Madison subsequently began building her understanding of technology and business.

She pursued executive courses in data science at the London School of Economics and artificial intelligence at the MIT Sloan School of Management. She also earned an MBA in marketing and strategy from London Business School.

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How she joined Nvidia and rose through its ranks Madison joined Nvidia in 2020 as an MBA intern in enterprise marketing and strategy. She later moved into campaign and product marketing, including work associated with the company's Omniverse platform.

She is now senior director of product and technical marketing for Nvidia's physical AI platforms, overseeing marketing and developer engagement across an increasingly important business segment.

Her portfolio includes Nvidia Omniverse, Cosmos and Isaac. These platforms support industrial simulation, AI development and robotics, including Isaac GR00T, which is designed to support the development of humanoid robots.

Her role comes as Nvidia looks to expand beyond its traditional strength in graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI computing infrastructure into robotics, autonomous machines and industrial applications.

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Why her physical AI role matters Nvidia's physical AI ambitions involve bringing artificial intelligence into the real world, allowing machines to understand their surroundings, respond to changing conditions and interact with physical objects.

Madison's responsibilities place her within this emerging business. Her international engagements have also become more prominent.

During her April 2026 visit to South Korea, she addressed students at Seoul National University and met executives from Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, LG Electronics and Hyundai Motor to discuss physical AI and industrial partnerships.

Is Madison Huang the next in line to lead Nvidia? Jensen Huang's departure has intensified interest in Nvidia's succession plans, bringing executives across the company into focus.

Madison's senior position, growing responsibilities and involvement in physical AI have added to speculation about her future.

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However, there is no official announcement identifying her as a CEO candidate or designated successor.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.