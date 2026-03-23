Who is Matt Brittin? Former Google executive, Olympics team member, reportedly named BBC director-general

Former Google boss Matt Brittin has been named the new director general of British broadcaster BBC, reports said on Sunday.

According to a report by The Times citing people familiar with the matter, Brittin was appointed as the new director general in a board meeting at BBC on Thursday. An official announcement on the same is expected this week.

Current BBC Director-General Tim Davie is set to step down from his role effective 2 April, BBC had announced in January. He was to be temporarily succeeded by Rhodri Talfan Davies, the broadcaster's director of nations, until a permanent replacement was appointed.

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Here is everything to know about Matt Brittin, the new director general of BBC.

Who is Matt Brittin? Matt Brittin, 57, was a top executive at Google before he left the tech company last year after spending almost two decades. He joined Google in 2007 and rose in terms of ranks to become the company’s president in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in 2014.

However, Brittins announced his decision to leave Google in a LinkedIn post last year. “After 18 years at Google, and ten leading Europe, Middle East and Africa, today I let my colleagues know that I have decided to step down in the new year. It has been an enormous privilege to build our teams, relationships and business in this region and I’ve been inspired by the diversity, brilliance and entrepreneurialism of so man,” he wrote in the long post.

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According to the Google website, Brittin is a passionate rower, having represented Great Britain in the World Championships and Olympics. He won a bronze medal at the World Rowing Championships in 1989 and was member of the British Olympic rowing team in Seoul 1988.

Matt Brittin, who was born in Surrey, received his bachelor's degree from Robinson College, Cambridge, in 1989. He then joined Connell Wilson, a chartered surveyors firm for six years and became an associate director of the company.

After that, he left his job to pursue a degree in MBA from the London Business School, from where he graduated in 1997 with distinction.

Shortly after completing his MBA, he joined McKinsey & Co as a consultant.

At Google, Brittin became the managing director of Google UK in 2009, and rose to the post of the company's vice-president for Northern and Central Europe in 2011. In December 2014, Google reorganised its structure in Europe and consolidated its European divisions under Brittin's management as president of EMEA Business and Operations.

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Matt Brittin married Katherine Betts in 1995 and has two sons with her. was made a CBE in the King’s New Year Honours list earlier this year for his services to technlogy and enhancing digital skills.

Other than this, Matt Brittin is a non-executive director at Sainsbury's. The UK Guardian Media Group announced Brittin would join its board in 2025.

Brittin has still not spoken about his possible employment as the director general of BBC, as the news has not been made official yet.

Key Takeaways Matt Brittin's career spans significant roles in both technology and sports, showcasing versatility.

His appointment as BBC director-general signifies a shift towards enhancing digital skills in public broadcasting.

Brittin's background at Google positions him well to innovate within the BBC's operations.