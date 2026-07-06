Who is Maya Tata? Noel Tata's daughter to drive Westside’s e-commerce push

Maya Tata will reportedly take charge of Westside, the flagship retail brand under Trent, after father Noel Tata retires, according to media reports.

Trent, a Tata retail firm, started with a single storefront in Bengaluru and grew into a leading Indian fashion and lifestyle giant, operating fast-fashion retail stores such as Westside and Zudio.

The 37-year-old niece of Ratan Tata will look after Westside's online business and overseas e-commerce marketing, Economic Times reported. She is a key figure in the group's next generation of leadership.

The company, though, has not yet officially confirmed the reports about Maya Tata's new role.

Also Read | Trent chair Noel Tata set to retire, leaving behind retail powerhouse

The development comes after Noel said Trent's 74th AGM would be his last as Chairman, marking a historic tenure of nearly three decades.

“As you might be aware, this will be my last Annual General Meeting as Chairman,” Noel Tata (69) told shareholders during Trent's June AGM.

Noel, who is also Chairman of Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, will turn 70 in November this year. The Companies Act 2013 mandates that no Managing Director or Whole-Time Director may be appointed or continue in employment if they are 70 years of age or older.

Also Read | Noel Tata steps down as Voltas chairman days after Trent exit

Who is Maya Tata? Unlike her siblings, Maya Tata has actively transitioned across different businesses within the conglomerate. She began her career in finance at Tata Capital before moving to Tata Digital, where she honed her skills in digital commerce, customer acquisition, and online retail.

During her time at Tata Digital—a massive vertical backed by a ₹24,000 crore investment from Tata Sons and housing brands like BigBasket, Tata Neu, Croma, and Tata 1mg—she gained heavy exposure to the tech-retail space. Following the restructuring, media reports suggest she explored opportunities at other group entities, including Trent and Tata Consumer Products.

Westside is central to Trent’s growth, contributing roughly 40% of its total revenue. Maya’s unique blend of experience in both finance and digital retail is viewed as a primary reason she is being tapped to lead the brand's online and e-commerce 14 strategies.

Her reported move comes at a crucial time. Westside is rapidly scaling its omnichannel presence and expanding internationally, recently opening its first stores in the UAE. Trent plans to open approximately 50 new Westside stores annually, following the addition of 52 outlets in FY26. Currently, Trent operates 1,286 stores—spanning Westside, Zudio, and Star Bazaar—across 321 cities.

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If appointed, Maya will be working closely with her brother, Neville Tata, who currently heads Trent’s hypermarket chain, Star Bazaar. Their sister, Leah Tata, leads the Taj hotel business.