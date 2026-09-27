Who is Mehli Mistry? Why is the Ratan Tata confidant stepping down from Tata Medical Centre Trust board?

Mehli K Mistry, a long-time confidant of the late industrialist Ratan Tata, has officially opted out of re-election as a trustee of the Tata Medical Centre Trust. Mistry's current term will conclude on 30 September 2026.

In an email dated September 15 to Arun Pattatheyil, Chief Executive Officer of the Tata Medical Centre, Mistry confirmed his decision not to stand for another term and requested his exit be officially recorded.

The communication was also marked to Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata and other trustees, including Vijay Singh, Darius J Khambata, Leah Tata, Maya Tata, and Neville Tata.

This marks Mistry's sixth departure from a Tata-affiliated institution since Ratan Tata's passing in October 2024.

Also Read | Mehli Mistry steps down as Tata Medical Centre Trust trustee in sixth such exit

Leadership shuffle: Mistry-Chandrasekaran Era Mistry's gradual withdrawal from the Tata ecosystem mirrors a broader leadership realignment within the conglomerate.

His previous departure from three major philanthropic pillars—Sir Ratan Tata Trust, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, and Bai Hirabai JN Tata Navsari Charitable Institution Trust—was finalised in October 2025.

At the time, Mistry stated his resignation was motivated by the need to prevent any controversy that might harm the organisation's reputation. He emphasised his commitment to ethical governance, quoting Ratan Tata’s belief that “nobody is bigger than the institution it serves”.

This consolidation of power under Noel Tata, who assumed the chairmanship of Tata Trusts, was followed by another significant corporate shift: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran's decision to step down. In August 2026, Chandrasekaran announced he would not seek reappointment when his second term ends in February 2027.

This followed a six-month boardroom deadlock regarding a proposed third term and broader disagreements over leadership continuity and the holding company's future structure.

Chandrasekaran's impending exit marks the end of a decade of stewardship that successfully steered the group following the turbulent removal of Cyrus Mistry in 2016.

Who is Mehli Mistry? For decades, Mehli Mistry was synonymous with absolute loyalty to Ratan Tata, functioning as one of his most trusted personal and professional aides.

Serving at the helm of key trusts through the personal endorsement of Ratan Tata himself, Mistry was instrumental in executing the conglomerate's vast philanthropic vision.

His influence extended well beyond the Trusts, encompassing the management of Ratan Tata's personal wealth and investments.

Mistry served as a director of RNT Associates, Ratan Tata’s family office, which manages a portfolio of over ₹1,000 crore, including high-profile investments in startups such as Ola Electric and Urban Company.

Also Read | Mehli Mistry resigns from Ratan Tata's family office

Calculated retreat from the Tata Ecosystem Mistry’s departure from the Tata Medical Centre Trust—which oversees a 436-bed, non-profit cancer care facility in Kolkata—is the latest in a carefully sequenced retreat.

The transition process accelerated after the execution of Ratan Tata's will. As new trustees assumed control, Mistry relinquished his roles at the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation, and eventually stepped down from the board of RNT Associates.