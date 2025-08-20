Who is Michael Fiddelke? Target names insider as new CEO amid slumping sales

Target Corp. named Michael Fiddelke as its next chief executive officer in a bid to revive their business as the company struggles to compete with rivals like Walmart.

Target bets that Fiddelke, who currently serves as chief operating officer, will be key to turn things around for the storied retailer struggling with weak sales.

The company said on Wednesday that its board unanimously voted to make Michael Fiddelke the new Target CEO starting February next year.

Fiddelke is replacing Brian Cornell, who has been leading the retailer since 2014, as he begins to focus on his role as executive chair.

Target shares slumped as much as 11 per cent in early trading on Wednesday, indicating that the Wall Street wanted an outsider to become CEO.

Who is Michael Fiddelke? Michael Fiddelke started out as an intern at Target in 2003. Over the years, he has held a wide range of roles in the retail company, including finance, merchandising, human resources and operations.

As chief operating officer, and previously chief financial officer, Fiddelke has overseen investments to build and scale the company’s stores, supply chain, digital capabilities and team, which enabled exponential growth across the business.

Before joining Target, he was employed with Deloitte. Michael Fiddelke has n MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Iowa.

He said he’s stepping into the role with three urgent priorities: reclaiming the company’s merchandising authority; improving the shopping experience by making sure shelves are consistently stocked and stores are clean; and investing in technology at the company's stores and in its supply network.

“When we’re leading with swagger in our merchandising authority, when we have swagger in our marketing, and we’re setting the trend for retail, those are some of the moments I think that Target has been at its highest in my 20 years,” he said.

