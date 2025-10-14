Who is Minu Margaret? 31-year-old founder of BlissClub becomes youngest woman to feature on Hurun India U-35 List 2025

Minu Margaret, 31 is the youngest woman on the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U35 List 2025. She founded BlissClub to address the lack of quality activewear for Indian women, with the aim to create a community-focused brand for comfortable and inclusive fitness apparel.

"Minu Margaret founded BlissClub to solve a simple problem: the lack of good activewear for Indian women. She has since built a powerful, community-driven brand that's all about creating comfortable and inclusive fitness apparel," the report said.

The Avendus Wealth—Hurun India U35 List 2025 recognises 155 young leaders aged 35 and below who are redefining India's future. The list includes 13 young entrepreneurs, all aged 31, across industries such as Consumer, FinTech, Healthcare, AgriTech, Software, and Industrials. Minu Margaret is the youngest woman on the list, while Hardik Kothiya of Rayzon Solar is the youngest entrepreneur overall.

About Minu Margaret Margaret is a B.Com graduate from Christ College and a management accountant. She worked at Goldman Sachs and Wipro before pursuing her MBA at the International School of Business, Hyderabad in 2016.

Following her MBA, Margaret worked at Unilever, AB InBev, and PhonePe. During this period, she also played club-level Ultimate Frisbee for Bengain 2018-19, which sparked her interest in entrepreneurship. She founded Blissclub in 2020.

Margaret, a Malayali, spent her childhood up to class IX in Bahrain, where her father worked as a banker. Due to his transferable job, she and her sister changed schools roughly 8-9 times, Margaret told Mint earlier.

Speaking on building her brand, Margaret was quoted in Blissclub's website saying, “Building for women of India has been superbly exciting! What began as a personal attempt at making a better pair of workout clothes has now become a revolution to get women across the country to go out, work out, and move around more comfortably and freely.”

She added, “My dream is that every woman and every girl, has access to the best products and experiences to keep #Movinglt, so we can all be happier together!”

About Blissclub Blissclub is a leading name among homegrown activewear brands such as HRX, Aastey, Silvertraq and Cava Athleisure with a market valuation of ₹600crore, as Mint reported in July.

With the aim of being a size-inclusive brand, Blissclub is known for products such as the “Ultimate Leggings” and “Ultimate Flare Pants,” which have been popular among customers. Priced between ₹799 and 2,999, the brand demonstrates its inclusivity through a size range from XS to 4XL.

Originally launched as a D2C activewear brand, the company has since diversified into citywear, swimwear, travel, and innerwear. Moreover, from starting as an internet-first brand, Blissclub now operates 15 brick-and-mortar stores across India.