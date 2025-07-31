Who is Mira Murati? Ex-OpenAI exec rejects $1 billion offer from Mark Zuckerberg to join Meta AI

Albanian-American tech visionary Mira Murati, who was behind some of the most significant breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, is back on spotlight. The former OpenAI CTO has reportedly rejected a lush $1 billion offer from Mark Zuckerberg's Meta.
As per a report by Wired, Mira Murati's AI startup Thinking Machines Lab was offered $1 billion by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to join its AI Superintelligence team.
“So far at Thinking Machines Lab, not a single person has taken the offer,” Murati was quoted as saying by the outlet.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.