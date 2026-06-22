Who is Miten Sampat? Meet CRED's interim CEO as Kunal Shah joins META

Miten Sampat has been appointed the interim CEO of CRED after Meta Platforms tapped the Indian fintech startup's founder, Kunal Shah, to head WhatsApp globally as part of a $900 million investment.

While Kunal Shah will join Meta full-time, stepping away from CRED, Miten Sampat will take over as interim CEO even as the board reviews CRED’s leadership structure with an eye toward an “eventual IPO,” the press release said.

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Who is Miten Sampat? Miten Sampat has led strategy and finance at CRED since 2020. Kunal Shah, who will now lead WhatsApp globally, said Sampat has been heading strategy and finance and “suffering me since 2020.”

“I’m stepping away from the operating role and will continue as a shareholder. My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role,” Shah posted on LinkedIn.

Previously, he was an Angel investor and advisor, according to his LinkedIn profile. According to Pitchbook.com, Sampat has made numerous investments in companies such as Truva (a company within the Real Estate Services (B2C) industry), GoCredit, and FinRight within the Real Estate Services (B2C), Consumer Finance, and Financial Services industries.

Sampat was also a board member at MC Player. He also served as Managing Partner at Peercheque.

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He worked as Business Head at Times Internet (Times City) before he was elevated to the post of Chief Strategy Officer in 2014.

Between September 2011 and May 2013, he held positions of "VP of Product Strategy" and "VP of Engineering" at Neustar.

Miten Sampat on Kunal Shah leading WhatsApp globally Miten Sampat recalled his journey at CRED as CRED Founder Kunal Shah announced that he will be stepping back and Miten Sampat will be stepping in as interim CEO.

In a LinkedIn post, Sampat thanked Shah and hailed Meta’s $900M minority investment.

He wrote, "In 2020 when I joined Kunal Shah at CRED, I was drawn to the incredible team and a contrarian idea – “not everyone gets it."

"we had ~1M members & $750M TPV. fast forward to 2026, CRED’s impact among India’s most creditworthy is clear, we now serve 17M members & process $100B in TPV," Sampat said.

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"We’ve built with taste, always keeping our members' trust & financial progress as our north star," Sampat added.

He hailed the momentum as “the outcome of ambition, craft, ownership and relentless standards of our team at CRED.”

"Meta’s $900M minority investment is a booster in our plans to build an enduring institution with an eventual public listing. Meta will be a passive financial investor with no-access to customer data," Sampat said.

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In a message to Shah, Sampat wrote in his post, "Kunal: thanks for being thankless and always 5x-ing each target. proud to build the next phase of CRED with the best team in Indian fintech. back to work 🚀 "