Who is Naveen Chopra? Former Paramount CFO and media executive tapped by Roblox

to Online gaming and games creation platform Roblox, has appointed former Paramount executive Naveen Chopra as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective from June 30, 2025, the company said in a release.

It added Naveen Chopra will manage the company's financial operations, "including accounting, internal audit, tax and treasury, business operations, investor relations, and financial planning and analysis” functions.

“His experience in driving growth and innovation across both technology and entertainment companies will be instrumental in Roblox's ongoing expansion,” the release noted.

Who is Naveen Chopra? While his immediate previous role was as CFO of Paramount Global, Chopra has more than 25 years of “financial and strategic leadership experience” in various tech and media companies, including Amazon, TiVo and Pandora.

A veteran executive in the media and technology spaces, he has spent over 10 years as CFO of a listed company.

At Paramount, he drove the transition from legacy media to streaming, producing direct to consumer subscription and advertising-based businesses, which now comprise more than 25 per cent of the company’s revenue.

It was under Chopra that Viacom sold its stake in the Viacom18 JV to its partner TV18 (subsidiary of Reliance Industries) and exited the Indian market in 2024. Through Viacom, Paramount has presence in the Indian TV space since 2004 with youth programming channels such as MTV and VH1.

As the CFO of Amazon’s Devices and Services business, Chopra spearheaded monetisation for some of Amazon’s fastest growing and most strategic consumer bets such as Alexa, Fire TV, Ring, Kindle, and Project Kuiper.

Additionally, he has held CFO roles at Pandora and Tivo. Chopra is also a member of the board of directors at Macy’s Inc.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Economics and a Master of Business Administration, both from Stanford University.

Role at Roblox: What are the expectations? In his statement, Chopra said Roblox presents a unique opportunity “to connect and empower a scaled global audience”. He added that the role gives him an opportunity “to combine my passion for revolutionary consumer entertainment with my experience in technology and media to drive the next chapter of growth at Roblox”.

Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki hailed Chopra's prior experience and called him the “ideal leader” for the company.

“Naveen's experience as CFO at leading companies equips him with invaluable financial and strategic acumen to foster Roblox's growth. His engineering foundation further enhances his ability to align technical operations with financial strategy, making him an ideal leader for our ongoing innovation and success,” Baszucki said.