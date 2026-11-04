Who is Neha Malhotra? Meet Zee Live’s new senior vice president of marketing — Know about her education and career

Neha Malhotra, an Indian media and marketing executive, was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Marketing for the Live Business at Zee Live in November 2026.
With more than 15 years across media, entertainment and digital marketing, Malhotra arrives with a brief to drive the next phase of expansion.
In her new role, she will spearhead the marketing function and draw on her expertise in brand building, consumer marketing, strategic partnerships, content-led marketing and business growth. The aim is to create deeper audience engagement, according to a report.
Here's all you need to know about her education and career:
Malhotra holds an engineering degree in the Electrical and Electronics field from Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated in 2009 and later pursued a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Welingkar Institute of Management.
According to LinkedIn, Neha Malhotra began her career as a Senior Executive at UTV in Mumbai. She later joined TATA Sky as a manager (Business Development and Content Acquisition).
She also worked as a Senior Marketing Manager at IN10 Media and Head of Content Strategy and Brand Solutions at OneNative Advertising Pvt Ltd.
At OneNative Studio Pvt. Ltd., she was responsible for strategic marketing management, business strategy and digital marketing solutions, helping brands accelerate growth through integrated and innovative marketing approaches.
At Saregama India Ltd., Malhotra led pan-India music marketing and audio monetisation across multiple languages. She oversaw comprehensive marketing strategies, audience growth initiatives and revenue enhancement programmes for one of India’s most iconic music companies.
Most recently, Malhotra led the music marketing function at Zee Music, where she played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling the marketing team.
She drove impactful campaigns across a diverse portfolio of music content and strengthened the label’s presence in a highly competitive market.