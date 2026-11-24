Indian-origin billionaire venture capitalist Neil Mehta and his wife, Jash, have pledged approximately $6 million ( ₹55.72 crore) to support children in San Francisco through the Trump Accounts initiative. The donation will benefit around 60,000 eligible children born between 2016 and 2024, with each child set to receive $100 ( ₹9,286) in their account.

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“San Francisco has always been a place that believes tomorrow can be better than today,” Neil Mehta was quoted as saying by The San Francisco Standard. “it’s why this city has produced so many extraordinary inventions and opportunities. Jash and I want the kids growing up here to feel that same sense of optimism and to own a small piece of the future that it creates.”

The message accompanying the Mehtas' contribution in the Trump Accounts programme read: “The future is going to be wile and wonderful. Own a piece of it.”

Michael Dell thanks Neil Mehta for donation Dell's chairman and CEO, Michael Dell, praised the couple's contribution, describing it as "amazing and wonderful".

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Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have separately pledged $6.25 billion ( ₹58,037.5 crore) towards the Trump Accounts initiative. Their contribution is intended to provide $250 ( ₹23,215) each to the accounts of 25 million eligible American children.

Parents will need to claim and activate their children's accounts through the official government application to access the contributions.

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The funds will remain invested until January 1 of the year in which a child turns 18. Once they reach that age, the accounts will be subject to rules similar to those governing traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Withdrawals may consequently attract taxes or penalties, depending on the applicable rules.

Who is Neil Mehta? Neil Mehta is the founder and managing partner of Greenoaks Capital, an investment firm he established in 2012. Before setting up the company, he worked with hedge fund DE Shaw.

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Through Greenoaks Capital, Mehta has invested in several major technology companies, including South Korean e-commerce platform Coupang, cybersecurity firm Wiz, artificial intelligence companies Anthropic and Databricks, and financial technology company Stripe.

He also held a position on Coupang's board and continued in the role when the company went public in 2021.

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Neil Mehta's $100 million San Francisco real estate initiative Beyond his investments in technology businesses, Mehta has also backed efforts to revitalise San Francisco's real estate and commercial spaces.

In 2024, he pledged $100 million towards a project focused on restoring historic buildings and commercial properties along Fillmore Street. Mehta said he had donated his financial interest in the initiative to a non-profit organisation.

However, the property acquisitions drew criticism from community groups. Concerns were raised over the potential displacement of local businesses and the growing influence of wealthy investors in the city's neighbourhoods.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.